The 11th annual Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop, sponsored by Superior Plumbing and C&S Paving, will be April 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sprayberry High School’s football field and stadium area.
The event will feature a helicopter dropping thousands of eggs onto the field to kick-off the various egg hunts. There will be 90,000-plus eggs and candy. There will also be food, games, a DJ and other activities.
The funds raised from the Egg Drop go to support multiple organizations in the community. Last year more than $17,000 went back into the community from the event.
The event schedule on the football field will be 11:30 a.m. a helicopter drop eggs for the ages 3 and under Egg Hunt, noon will be a Special Needs Hunt sponsored by C&S Paving, 1:30 p.m. a helicopter drops eggs with ages 4-7 Egg Hunt to follow, 2 p.m. will be a Special Needs Hunt and 3:30 p.m. with the ages 8-10 Egg Hunt.
Toddler Hunts, located in Food Court Area, will be 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
The Food Court is sponsored by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Kid’s Zone sponsored by Three-13 Salon. Cost is $10 per child for unlimited rides. There will also be free photos with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. presented by ANY PEST.
Admission and parking is free. Attendance is expected at over 18,000.
