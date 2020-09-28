The Rissland family knows something about rare diseases.
Riley Rissland was born with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome in 2004. Eleven years ago, Fran and Karl Rissland created their Brew & BBQ fundraising event to benefit the CdLS Foundation, which has assisted and supported the family.
This year, the 11th annual Brew & BBQ will be held virtually on Oct. 17. Participants are encouraged to pick up their pre-ordered meal and beverage from Smokejack BBQ in Alpharetta, then go home to join in on the online party featuring speakers, live music and silent auction prizes.
Proceeds benefit individuals with CdLS, a little-known genetic syndrome that causes a range of medical, physical and developmental challenges.
For more information, visit https://www.biddingowl.com/brewandbbqforcdls or www.CdLSusa.org.
