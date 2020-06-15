The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community is invited to team up with the Atlanta Braves at its 11th annual All-American Blood Drive starting Thursday in the Cumberland area.
The schedule is:
- Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt House Atlanta Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Omni Hotel at The Battery, 2623 Circle 75 Parkway.
- Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Omni Hotel.
- June 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Coca Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 500 and the Atlanta Marriott NW at Galleria, 200 Interstate N. Parkway SE.
Donors will receive, while supplies last, Braves paraphernalia, Chick-fil-A Be Our Guest Cards, commemorative T-shirts and a chance to win either a Braves family four pack of tickets or autographed Braves memorabilia.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=BRAVES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.