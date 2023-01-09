She will have a birthday party on Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at Azalea Gardens in Mableton.
Ms. Buckner, who recently moved from Detroit, Michigan to Austell, was born on Jan. 27, 1923.
She graduated from the University of Michigan and the Detroit College of Law. She served as the first black and female labor mediator for the State of Michigan. She also worked as a staff attorney for UAW-GM Legal Services and was the first black personnel manager for Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Michigan and was the first black female Personnel and Labor Relations Director of Hurley.
She was deeply involved in civic organizations serving as President of the Y.W.C.A of Greater Flint and the National Board of Directors for Girl Scouts of America. She was awarded the Nina Mills Woman of Achievement Award from the Greater Flint Y.W.C.A., and the Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee Chapter of Women Lawyers Association of Michigan named her the Woman of the Year. She was also selected to be one of 50 Flint women for a photographic celebration entitle Women of a New Tribe at the Flint Institute of Arts.
She is also a lifetime member of Zeta Phi Beta sorority, joining in 1941. She was also a charter member of the Flint, Michigan chapter an was a longtime member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Flint, Michigan.
Ms. Buckner has a large family including two sons, Charles and Michael Petross; two deceased daughters, Janice and Mildred Petross; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.