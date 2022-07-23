Marietta Police officers participated in events with the mentees at the Dads at a Distance program. Above middle: Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, left, presented a proclamation for Dads at a Distance Day.
Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, left, presented a proclamation for Dads at a Distance Day.
Special
Marietta Police officers participated in events with the mentees at the Dads at a Distance program. Above middle: Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, left, presented a proclamation for Dads at a Distance Day.
Special
Marietta Police officers participated in events with the mentees at the Dads at a Distance program.
Special
Marietta Police officers participated in events with the mentees at the Dads at a Distance program.
Special
Marietta Police officers participated in events with the mentees at the Dads at a Distance program.
The 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta Inc. hosted the Dads at a Distance program on July 16 at the James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club, 529 Manget Street in Marietta.
There were 123 registered attendees that included fathers, mentors and children. Also attending were Cobb Superior Court Chief Justice Rob Leonard, who was a panelist; Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who presented a proclamation for Dads at a Distance Day; and Marietta Police officers, who participated in events and interacted with all attendees.
The program kicked off with a panel discussion on Responsible Fatherhood, followed by field games and distribution of school supplies.
Dads at a Distance is produced in partnership with the Thinktwice Institute, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Statewide Network Among Partners for Parents/Caregivers, Morehouse School of Medicine, HealthWorks and Georgia Community Engagement Alliance Against COVID-19 Disparities.
The 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta Inc.’s mission is to provide support and improve the quality of life for African Americans, particularly African American youth in Cobb, Gwinnett and north Fulton counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.