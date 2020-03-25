Following advice from the University System of Georgia and an earlier decision by Kennesaw State University, Life University in Marietta will waive SAT and ACT requirements for upcoming spring, summer and fall academic quarters this year, according to a news release.
Like other educational institutions in Cobb and the state, Life suspended classes to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
