MARIETTA — Life University held a ground-breaking ceremony Friday for its new athletic training center and field, a $4.3 million investment. The new upper athletic field will also be accompanied by a 14,000 square foot athletic center with a wrestling practice room, strength and conditioning space, locker rooms, offices and athletic training space.
The field itself, which Life President Rob Scotts said would be “the finest athletic facility in the (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics),” features artificial turf, a resurfaced track and a video scoreboard. Life’s Running Eagle sports teams participate in the NAIA, an association of small colleges and universities with more than 200 schools.
“This is truly a special occasion, because it was literally over a year ago when we had originally planned for this occasion, just before we were thrust into a global pandemic,” Scott said at the ceremony. “So, it's extra special today to celebrate both our transition from a global pandemic, and the diligence and the amazing hard work and commitment of the Life community … there's no better symbolism to mark the thriving of Life University, than to erect a new building on our campus site.”
Construction on the turf field began earlier this month, while construction on the center will begin in October. The field is slated for completion by August, the other improvements should be completed by June of next year.
Scott touted Life’s athletic achievements in the past year, including five national, individual or team championships and six runners-up. He also praised the chiropractic university’s 550 student athletes for their off-the-field activities, saying that 310 were on the academic honor roll with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
“For all the students that are out there, I want to go ahead and give you the challenge,” said Kevin Fogarty, chairman of Life’s Board of Trustees, asking which of them would "step up to the plate" to fill the shoes of today's leaders to change things for the better.
Life’s athletic facilities also play host to professional rugby team Rugby ATL and semi-pro women’s soccer team the Atlanta Panthers. The enhanced facilities, Scott said, will bring more visitors and economic activity to Life and Marietta. The university’s cross total economic output has been more than $230 million, Scott said, adding that it has created more than 1,300 jobs in Cobb County.
“We're very, very thankful that you were part of this with us, as we break ground moving Life University to the future, in providing a great facility for future champions,” Scott told the crowd.
