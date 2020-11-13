Lidl, a discount grocery store chain based in Germany, will have a new location on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta open the first week December, according to city officials who toured the new store.
Mayor Steve Tumlin, City Council members and staff got a sneak peek of the new store, located at 670 Whitlock Avenue SW, on Thursday.
Councilman Johnny Walker told the MDJ among his first impressions of the store, Lidl was a clean space with wide aisles.
“I think it’s going to be a great addition for the community,” he said. “They have a lot of name-brand things. They’re going to have an incredible bread department or bakery. It looks like they’re going to have a good meat department, a lot of produce. It’s very clean and bright, just a nice store.”
The Whitlock Avenue Lidl is the second location to open in Cobb this year. An east Cobb store opened in September at 1205 Johnson Ferry Road. Two other locations are in south Cobb: one at 2641 Powder Springs Road SW near Powder Springs and one at 4844 Floyd Road SW in Mableton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.