Lidl has announced the opening date for its store in east Cobb.
The German-based discount grocery store will open both the store at 1205 Johnson Ferry Road and its new Woodstock location at 8 a.m. Sept. 30, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m.
The two stores will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The east Cobb and Woodstock stores will be Lidl’s tenth and eleventh in the Atlanta area and were part of its recently announced 50-store East Coast expansion.
“I am delighted to welcome another Lidl store to our county,” said Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce. “I’m certain the neighbors will enjoy their shopping experience and am glad Lidl is investing in Cobb County for their new locations.”
At the store's opening, customers will be able to take advantage of "get-them-while-you-can grand opening special offers. The first 100 customers will be presented with a gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can be entered to win a $500 Lidl gift card, as well as take advantage of special giveaways.
To see a detailed overview of COVID-19 protective measures in place can be found online.
Lidl touts its cost savings for customers, citing a new study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School that observed that the store's prices were up to 45% lower than nearby national grocers. According to Lidl, most of its products are sourced in the U.S., though its stock also includes European specialty items. The store offers new food and non-food specials every Wednesday.
There are two Lidl locations in south Cobb: one at 2641 Powder Springs Road SW near Powder Springs and one at 4844 Floyd Road SW in Mableton. Another Lidl is slated to open in Marietta by the end of 2021.
For more information, visit www.lidl.com.
