Two suspected gang members were arrested Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, among other alleged violations, according to the Marietta Police Department.
Officers determined the vehicle driven by the suspects had a stolen license plate. During an investigation, police said they found small amounts of methamphetamine in the vehicle and learned the driver had recently served time in prison for manslaughter. The driver, Oscar Guardado, and the passenger, Fernando Escamilla, were from south central Los Angeles, police say.
Guardado and Escamilla are now in the Cobb County jail, with bonds of $4,500 and $1,500 respectively.
Guardado faces charges of methamphetamine possession, theft by receiving, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, acquiring a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle and driving without registration, according to his arrest warrant. Escamilla is charged with methamphetamine possession, per his warrant.
Marietta Police credited license plate reader technology for the arrests.
The readers provide information to police about plates that may be stolen or associated with wanted persons or known dangerous criminals. Police must then verify the information and stop the vehicle. The department reports 37 arrests and recoveries have been made in the last 30 days using license plate readers, and says the technology is connected to declining violent crime rates.
“The City of Marietta is committed to keeping our community safe, protecting the rights of all individuals and preventing crimes before they occur. Using modern technology to do that is one technique we use,” the department said. “Both violent crime and property crime remain at an all time low in Marietta and it is our intention to keep it that way.”
