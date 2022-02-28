MARIETTA — At Douceur De France on Monday, customers nearly lined out of the door to bring home that signature Fat Tuesday dessert, the king cake, a sweet way to enjoy Mardi Gras before Ash Wednesday brings a halt to such sugary indulgence with Lenten fasting.
King cakes are made from a ring of braided dough topped with icing and cinnamon and sprinkled with sugar in the traditional Mardi Gras colors: purple for justice, green for faith, and gold for power.
“Traditionally, in New Orleans, they do different flavor fillings,” said Remy DeCoux, front-of-house at Douceur De France, explaining how they make their king cakes. “Here, we bake in cream cheese and cinnamon white chocolate chips instead of cinnamon powder. That gets that cream cheese flavor throughout. Then, you have the fondant icing with the traditional colors of sprinkles (yellow, purple and green) on top with a crown.”
According to DeCoux, the best way a customer can make sure they will get a king cake is by calling ahead and reserving one. They are baking them in masses and cannot guarantee every customer that walks in will be able to buy one before they sell out.
Something king cake customers should watch out for is the little plastic baby that is sometimes placed within the cake.
The plastic baby represents baby Jesus; the king cake was inspired by the story of the three kings searching for baby Jesus.
If you receive the slice with a plastic baby, tradition holds you will be touched by good fortune. Tradition also hold you have to host next year’s king cake celebration.
Another pastry similar to a king cake is the galette des rois, which Douceur De France is also selling.
DeCoux calls it the “French traditional galette des rois” and says it is a little different than a king cake because it is flakier and has almond cream inside of it.”
Another spot to buy a king cake is at Henri’s Bakery and Deli at Marietta Square Market. Bakery owner Anthony DiNardo says customers can choose the filling they want in their cake and that their cakes are especially decorative.
“They’re done with sweet dough,” he said. “We put cake crumbs in the middle of them and then either a cream cheese filling or a cinnamon schmear, which is like cinnamon sugar filling. Then they’re rolled into the correct shape, proofed and baked off. Then, they’re glazed and decorated with sugar, beads, coins and masks, just an assortment of Mardi Gras decorations. We put the plastic baby in the center.”
Other places around Cobb to get king cake are Henry’s Louisiana Grill, Copeland’s of New Orleans in Cumberland and Kennesaw and McEntyre’s Bakery in Smyrna.
Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Henry’s Louisiana Grill will offer free king cake and food and drink specials. An adult costume contest will start at 8 p.m., and the winner will receive a $50 gift card prize. The restaurant’s “Pardi Gras Party” will begin at Henry’s Uptown at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
