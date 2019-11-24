CUMBERLAND — By the middle of this century, the Atlanta region will have added another 3 million people, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission, a government body established to tackle regional issues that cannot be solved by county or city governments alone.
In a region already suffering from crippling traffic congestion, the task before city planners is how to mitigate the human deluge, said Mike Alexander, director of the ARC’s Center for Livable Communities.
“What we’re really trying to do is address future congestion and make it less worse,” he quipped at a “mobility summit” organized by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Thursday.
How to make the system “less worse” has been the subject of spirited debate recently. Some advocates, such as the Sierra Club, want an expansion of MARTA’s heavy rail system in the mold of megacities like New York or London.
Others, like Cobb Taxpayers Association president Lance Lamberton, say Georgians will never leave their cars and investment in the region’s roads is key: Build more of them and expand those we already have.
Transit officials in the Atlanta region say there’s a different solution.
Jeffrey Parker, MARTA’s chief executive officer, said MARTA’s bus fleet will be “a real backbone of our transit system for the future.”
“Whether we like it or not,” Parker said, “the investment in ... a heavy rail system like MARTA is just unbelievably expensive and going to take an unbelievably long time.”
Other cities in the United States, he added, “are spending billions of dollars on single projects just to get a little bit more capacity out of their heavy rail systems.”
Although heavy and light rail will be necessary in certain areas and circumstances, he continued, “largely we can benefit so much from just simply … making our buses go quicker.”
Making the buses go faster will be a matter of technology and carving out dedicated lanes for them to operate in. It’s something the late County Chairman Tim Lee unsuccessfully tried to advance few years ago with a bus rapid transit system that would have connected Kennesaw State University with Midtown, Atlanta.
“There’s great opportunities with signal reaction,” Parker said. “And then we’re going to have some difficult conversations around priorities around buses, and just making sure we can most efficiently use those lanes of traffic that we have.”
Cobb is playing into that bus-centric future, said Chris Tomlinson, executive director of the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, or ATL. But it’s not closing off other options in the process.
Tomlinson said Cobb has a “future-proof” plan for transit, and lauded the list of projects the county submitted to the ATL.
“I think they’re being very deliberate in their approach and not getting ahead of their community,” Tomlinson said.
The ATL has published a draft list of transit projects from around the metro region that would either fill a critical need or enhance regional connectivity.
The two big ticket items on Cobb’s list are enhancements of the county’s transfer centers in Cumberland and Marietta, at $51 million apiece. It is also considering building a new one in South Cobb for $8.5 million.
County Chairman Mike Boyce said that transfer stations are among the items the county could consider funding with a “mobility SPLOST” it will ask voters to consider in 2022. A list of projects, however, will be put together after public outreach campaigns and is not expected to be finalized until late 2021.
“This focus on transit centers is really a good strategy of focusing and being ready for the future,” Tomlinson said. “What I see in their list is, they’re thinking about creating these hubs or destinations that can serve multiple purposes and can be repurposed. So let’s say one day Cobb did join MARTA, you still have this transfer center.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.