The new North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, will host a Lego Building Competition on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Cobb EMC, this special Cobb Library Foundation event is open to 2nd through 12th grade students and will focus on speed and accuracy. Sign-in will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Students will compete in heats by grade level for the first level of competition. The first six students from each grade level to build the complete kit accurately will advance to the next level. In the finalist round, the first through sixth place winners from each grade level will build a kit in competition for prizes.
The cost is $25 per student with prizes for each grade level of $50 for third place, $75 for second place and $100 for first place. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
The library is located across from North Cobb High School at the corner of Old 41 Highway and Blue Springs Road.
For more information, visit cobblibraryfoundation.org/legos-for-libraries or cobbcat.org.
