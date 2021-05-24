A corporate and political backlash has emerged over a condominium complex approved by the Cobb Board of Commissioners last week, which critics say could jeopardize the future of Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, has penned a letter to the Cobb Board of Commissioners petitioning the board to revisit the zoning case approved on Leland Drive, about 1.5 miles from the Dobbins runway. A source told the Journal that State Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta, sent a letter to commissioners this past weekend. In addition, leadership of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and a group of former chamber chairs submitted similar letters Monday.
The proposed development, which sought to build 38 condominiums on the vacant, wooded lot, had been opposed by Dobbins since its consideration at a Cobb Planning Commission meeting in March. The property narrowly lies within the base’s “Accident Potential Zone,” an area extending southeast from the runway where crashes during takeoff and landing are most likely to occur.
Department of Defense guidelines, said Dobbins’ representative Jay Thomas, recommend no residential units be built within the APZ. Thomas also warned new construction in the APZ could jeopardize the base’s future during the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process. The chamber submitted a letter in support of Dobbins’ position in March.
In May, the Cobb County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend denial of the project, backed by developer Venture Communities. Last week, however, the Board of Commissioners’ three Democrats—Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Commissioners Jerica Richardson and Monique Sheffield—moved ahead to approve the proposal 3-2 (the proposal is within Richardson’s district).
Then came the redoubled opposition, beginning over the weekend. Rhett could not be reached for comment before press time, but Kirkpatrick said her concerns included “the potential impact not just on Dobbins, but on that whole campus.” Both Rhett and Kirkpatrick serve on the State Senate’s Veterans, Military and Homeland Security Committee.
In addition to the roughly 2,000 service members who work on the base, Lockheed Martin's Marietta plant employs another 4,700 employees. Lockheed shares a runway with the base, and the two comprise the entire aerospace "campus" referred to by Kirkpatrick.
“Although there are properties that have been in the ‘accident’ area for many years,” Kirkpatrick wrote, referring to the developer’s argument that the area between the property and the runway was already heavily developed, “adding ‘just one more’ seems unwise and could create the impression that the county is ignoring the public safety recommendations of the Department of Defense.”
To overturn the zoning decision, a commissioner who voted in favor of the proposal would be required to make a formal “motion to reconsider” the item. The zoning case would be brought back up, at which point commissioners would have an opportunity to reconsider their vote.
The chamber’s letter was signed by Chairman John Loud, CEO Sharon Mason, and COO Dana Johnson. A fourth letter, the most strongly-worded of the bunch, was signed by former chamber chairs Ben Mathis, Gary Bottoms, David Connell, Terry DeWitt, Rob Garcia, Sam Kelly, Tad Leithead, Greg Morgan, Bob Prillaman, Mitch Rhoden, Trey Sanders and Earl Smith.
“This unfortunate decision speaks too clearly that the needs of Dobbins and the safety of the surrounding area are no longer a priority of a majority of our commissioners,” the letter reads in part.
Speaking to the MDJ Monday, Richardson told a different story. She argued that while she did everything she could to consider Dobbins’ and the chamber’s input, an outright rejection of the development would have ended up in litigation, where community input and stipulations would have been impossible.
“It would be irresponsible for Dobbins not to be opposed. They have to,” Richardson said. “But if this case was denied, then went on to trial, then there would be no consideration by Dobbins.”
Richardson said she’s yet to hear any new information that would lead her to reconsider her decision. She also said if the board were to overturn the ruling, the developer would be sure to pursue litigation against the county.
“It absolutely would be challenged, because there is nothing that prevents (the development) from being in there,” she said. “So, you pick. Do you want it to go in as-is? Or do you want all the stipulations?”
Kirkpatrick said she intends to raise the issue at Tuesday’s meeting between members of the Cobb Legislative Delegation and the Cobb Chamber. State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, delegation chairman, said he’s still on the fence on the matter.
“I want to make sure I fully understand the thought process that went into it. I think it’s not as cut and dry as it appears,” Allen said. “I understand the sensitivity around Dobbins, but I also am sensitive to the delegation weighing in on matters of another duly elected body … and I wouldn’t want the commission sending us a letter every time we take a vote at the Capitol.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.