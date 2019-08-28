Praise is being heaped upon U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, following his announcement Wednesday morning that he will retire at the end of this year, despite having three years left in his current term.
Isakson, 74, has Parkinson’s disease, is recovering from broken ribs and a torn rotator cuff after a fall at his Washington apartment in July, and on Monday underwent surgery in Marietta to remove a cancerous growth from one of his kidneys, his office confirmed in a news release.
Isakson cites his health problems as the reason he’s leaving the job he loves.
Many of his colleagues and friends issued statements Wednesday afternoon acknowledging his surprise resignation. Here are some of them:
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp:
“No one embodies the heart and soul of Georgia more than Johnny Isakson. Our state and country have been immeasurably blessed by his leadership in the Georgia General Assembly, U.S. House, and U.S. Senate. Sen. Isakson’s list of accomplishments on behalf of the state that he loves is long and revered, but what Georgia should be most thankful for is the high standard that Johnny held as a true gentleman, a fighter for his constituents, a trusted advocate for our nation’s veterans and one of the greatest statesmen to ever answer the call of service to our country. Marty and I are forever grateful for the friendship that Johnny and Dianne have shown us over the years and wish them the very best in the years to come. I will appoint Sen. Isakson’s replacement at the appropriate time.”
Georgia first lady Marty Kemp:
“Sen. Isakson is a lifelong family friend, and we are deeply grateful for his dedicated service to our state and nation, including alongside my father in the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia is incredibly blessed to have had Johnny on our side for all these years. Our family is praying for Johnny and Dianne as they embark on this new journey.”
Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes:
“Johnny is one of the greatest public servants that we’ve had and he will be sorely missed. His greatest attribute is the ability to build coalitions with everyone on either side of the house. He’s a dear friend of mine and I hate to see him leave, but I completely understand it. There are some giant shoes to fill.”
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr:
“I cannot express my appreciation deeply enough to Sen. Johnny Isakson for his service to our state and his friendship to me and Joan. Johnny is a shining example of how to be successful professionally, politically and personally. I will be forever grateful that he was willing to take a chance on me in 2004 and that he has served as a mentor to me ever since. Whenever I am confronted with a tough decision, I often ask myself, ‘What would Johnny do?’ For over 40 years, Johnny has served our state as a state legislator, state school board chairman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and now as a United States senator. Our state and our nation are better because of Johnny’s service. I wish my friend and mentor well as he crosses the finish line of a stellar career in public service.”
U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia:
“When Johnny Isakson speaks, people listen. He is a true statesman, and it shows every day. It is my high honor to serve as Johnny’s partner in the United States Senate. Like so many Georgians, I was surprised and saddened to learn that he will not finish the rest of his term. Together, we are able to get real results for Georgia. Throughout his four decades of service, Johnny has always been a champion for the people of Georgia, especially our veterans. Bonnie and I are grateful for Johnny and Dianne’s leadership, and we are proud to call them our friends.”
Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman:
“Johnny Isakson has been a steadfast conservative leader who has served Georgians with the highest integrity and distinction in the U.S. Senate. He will be missed, but we look forward to the men and women of Georgia electing another strong Republican leader in 2020 alongside David Perdue.”
Congressman Tom Graves, R-Georgia:
“The very first political event I ever attended was Johnny Isakson’s election night party when he was the Republican nominee for governor in 1990. While the results didn’t turn out as we had hoped, he unknowingly inspired me, a cash-strapped college student, to consider a life of public service. In his 40 years of service, Johnny has shown unwavering dedication to our state and our country. He’s governed with grace and is admired and respected by all who have been lucky to serve with him. While his physical presence will be absent in the U.S. Senate, his legacy and dedication to Georgia families will live on through so many others, including me. Thank you, Johnny.”
Congressman Doug Collins, R-Georgia:
“Johnny Isakson has been a standard of public service and statesmanship for decades in Georgia. He’s always drawn on his extensive roots in our state to deepen his advocacy for all Georgians. Johnny faithfully remembers the forgotten, including America’s veterans. I’ve looked up to him as a mentor and still work to emulate him.”
Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville:
“Senator Isakson is a true statesman whose leadership and effective representation have made our country and state a better place. Teresa and I ask that you join us in thanking Sen. Isakson for his exemplary service, and join us in continued prayer for his good health.”
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge:
“The loss of Johnny Isakson from public life will leave a void in Georgia which is beyond comprehension. While I respect his reasons, I feel a tremendous sense of personal sadness — Johnny is a mentor, role model and friend. Over a distinguished career in the Georgia House, Georgia state Senate, State Board of Education, U.S. House and U.S. Senate, Johnny Isakson demonstrated that civility and reasonableness are virtues that will never go out of style. My family and I will continue to pray for Johnny, Dianne and the Isakson family.”
Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King:
“Sen. Isakson has served the people of Georgia with honor and integrity for over four decades, both in the state Legislature and in both chambers of Congress. Sen. Isakson has been a tireless advocate for our great state, particularly in his role as chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs. As a fellow veteran, I am grateful for all he has done to make the Department of Veterans Affairs more responsive to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect our country. The United States Senate will be losing an important advocate and an outstanding statesman. I look forward to working with Gov. Kemp’s appointed replacement on behalf of Georgia consumers, families, and businesses.”
Sharon Mason, president and CEO, Cobb Chamber of Commerce:
“Senator Isakson will be greatly missed in his role as U.S. senator. He has been a champion for our community, for veterans, and for businesses. Throughout his time in the U.S. Senate, he has successfully tackled many issues and will be especially remembered for all that he’s done advancing resources and benefits for our veterans as chairman of this committee. Throughout his 40 years in elected office, he has been a visionary for our community and instrumental behind many initiatives that have made our state in the great place we are today. Our community will continue to be blessed for years to come by his leadership. I am so glad our chamber will have some time with him on our Washington DC Fly-In in a few weeks to honor him.”
Georgia Farm Bureau President Gerald Long:
“Georgia Farm Bureau is extremely grateful to Sen. Isakson for his service to Georgia agriculture through the years. He has always listened to our thoughts and concerns about the impact of federal actions on the state’s agricultural producers and has worked tirelessly to advance solutions for our industry. We’re proud to call him a friend of Georgia’s farmers and look forward to working with him as he puts the finishing touches on a distinguished career. He will remain in our prayers.”
Cobb Association of Realtors member Barry Arnold:
“He was our Cobb Association of Realtors president in 1972, and ever since, has been the recognized champion in Congress for property rights not only in Georgia but across the nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.