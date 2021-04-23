News that the Cobb School District will be under “special review” by its accrediting body has received mixed reactions from community leaders, but most agree that school board member relationships need work.
What is the special review about?
Earlier this week, the school district received notice from Cognia, the district’s accrediting body, that it would be under a special review. The review follows a Jan. 21 letter from Democratic school board members Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard and Leroy Tre’ Hutchins asking Cognia for its “professional expertise” on whether the board is “upholding its duties as a governing body.”
“While there are so many great things about CCSD, such as high SAT scores and graduation rates, we are also a district that has work to do,” the letter states.
The accrediting body also informed the district in a Feb. 16 letter that it had received “numerous complaints” about the Cobb County School District from staff and the community. Cognia’s letter includes allegations of board members not understanding their roles and responsibilities, violations of ethics in board conduct, unethical practices in fiscal oversight and lack of communication and transparency, among other claims.
Cognia’s February letter also asked for a response from school officials, which was submitted in late March.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has expressed concern about the impending special review, saying that if the school district were to lose accreditation as a result, it could see a mass exodus of students, staff and funding, as well as negative effects on the county’s economy and home values. He also said the review is unusual given the district’s recent accreditation renewal, good until 2024.
In a letter to staff on Thursday, Ragsdale acknowledged the risks of lost accreditation but said nothing would happen unless the outcome of the review made it so.
“The announcement of a Special Review will NOT immediately impact the opportunities of your students (this is particularly true for fears of losing eligibility for the HOPE Scholarship or affecting current applications and acceptances to colleges),” the letter obtained by the MDJ states. “I want to make it very clear that the announcement of a Special Review is FAR from the ‘probation’ determination ultimately reached in Clayton and DeKalb counties. The announcement of a Special Review does not affect our current Cognia accreditation, and our graduates, students, faculty, and staff continue to enjoy the benefits of the District’s accreditation.”
Mariama Tyler, a spokesperson for Cognia, said the special review typically involves an on-site visit over a few days, as well as review of “information and materials.” Cobb’s review will take place remotely as a COVID-19 precaution, Tyler said.
At this point, the agency has only communicated to Cobb that a review will take place, Tyler said. No date has been set. Once the review is finished, a report of findings will follow weeks later.
Tyler declined to comment on what kinds of findings would lead to a loss of accreditation but did repeat that there were “numerous complaints” that, if true, violate Cognia accreditation standards.
Howard, Hutchins and Cobb school board Chair Randy Scamihorn declined to comment on Friday. Davis and board members David Banks and Brad Wheeler did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
However, toward the end of Friday’s meeting of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club, board member David Chastain gave an update on district business, touching briefly on “the elephant in the room.”
“Three of our board members sent a letter to our accrediting agency, alleging that people were not being treated fairly,” Chastain said. “This was, I think, their way of making an end-run around our policies that we (have) on the board for conducting business.”
After the meeting, a small crowd gathered around Chastain as he described the series of events he believes led to the review.
Before the fall of 2019, board members had been afforded a couple minutes per meeting to speak on a topic of their choosing.
“It was collegial and celebratory,” he said. “But then it started to where political comments were being made, partisan comments were being made.”
In September 2019, the board voted 4-3, along partisan lines, to remove their public comment period, enraging the Democrats. Howard, Davis and David Morgan, whom Hutchins replaced in the last election, voted against the measure. Meeting attendees — most often concerned parents or students — are still given time to speak at the top of each meeting.
Howard, Davis and Hutchins did not mention that vote specifically in their letter, but did refer to “the continued silencing of board members who would like to not only talk about positives, but also publicly address challenges.”
Chastain said members of the board only learned of the Cognia review during a closed-door meeting Thursday.
“The schools themselves are running just fine. But now because of this, losing accreditation would (jeopardize) … the diplomas, would jeopardize scholarships, teachers … property values,” he said. “There is a whole ripple effect.”
When asked whether accreditation was really at risk given the limited impact — if any — infighting on the board has had on the district’s finances or quality of education, Chastain said he wasn’t sure.
“It’s all what Cognia wants it to be. It really is up to them.”
As for what Cognia would be looking at, he said everything is fair game when it comes to the board’s behavior and past comments.
“We are evaluated as a whole board,” he said. “It’s not a percentage of, ‘Oh, you’re 55% good.’ It’s, ‘You’re either not working together as a board or you are.’”
Lawmakers weigh in
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, on Friday told the Journal he saw no reason yet for concerns over loss of accreditation or the potential side effects. Wilkerson said he expected the special review may offer some novel thoughts on how the split school board can overcome its stark political divide and work together.
“That’s what they do. They look at board interaction, and I think most people would say that they could probably use some assistance in how they work with each other,” he said. “Having that review by itself, I don’t think is a terrible thing. ... I think most people could agree that they could probably use some independent feedback.”
Wilkerson said he would be shocked if the district were to lose its accreditation, as its board member disagreements seem to be its main problem.
“If they pulled their accreditation just because of this letter and one review, then there’s probably bigger problems that we don’t know about,” he said. “But other than that, I would think they would just come back with some recommendations about how they could work better together.”
But, said state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, board bickering could pose bigger problems than expected. Dysfunctional boards are not uncommon reasons for districts to lose accreditation, he said.
Allen, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation, called news of the school district’s special review “disturbing.”
“Whenever you jeopardize accreditation, you jeopardize so many other things in the community,” Allen said. “So overall, it’s just disturbing.”
Allen said he’s working to schedule times to meet with school district officials and board members to discuss the issues and gather more information.
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, echoed Allen. Tippins said in previous reviews in other districts, the accrediting agency has tended to “put a whole lot more attention” on how the school board works together with administration than on the school district’s academics.
Cobb’s academics are not the concern, Tippins said. But the same can’t be said for the school board relationships with district staff. Tippins, a former chairman of the Cobb school board, also said he had questions about the origin of the review.
“I question the motivations of it, but I’ll just ... wait and see how it turns out,” he said, noting that the school district’s operations and academics are not suffering, as was the case in other districts that had lost their accreditation. “To me, it appears to be a needless distraction at this point.”
In an emailed statement, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, called the special review “unnecessary,” and ripped the “3 activist board members” who’d called for it. She said the review will “undeniably harm the integrity” of the school system.
“But then again, these particular board members don’t seem to care. They never have. Academic achievement for our students is not their goal,” Ehrhart’s scathing statement reads in part. “Instead, they covet being agitators and activists to further a social agenda and woke-culture that has nothing to do with student success or preparing our kids to take their place in a (21st) century workforce.”
Depending on the outcome of the review, Ehrhart continued, it could take a decade or more to recover from the negative effects of accreditation loss, which, she said, echoing Superintendent Ragsdale, would, among other things, make Cobb students ineligible for the HOPE scholarship.
“Just when you think they can’t embarrass themselves any further, or do more harm to the integrity of one of the state’s finest school systems, they pull yet another flaming arrow from their quiver and attempt to burn down their own house,” Ehrhart said.
Commissioners hope BOE can work together
Cobb County Commissioner Keli Gambrill took a more even-keeled approach in her reaction, but said any review of this type “suggests that there is a potential problem.”
The conduct of the school board, she added, has become concerning.
“When (commissioners) were at our retreat in January, the consultant played us videos of board meetings gone bad,” Gambrill said. “It was a reminder of, you know, you don’t want to be on national TV. ... And I know when I was sitting there, in the back of my head, I was waiting for him to show a video of our school board.”
Members of governing bodies can disagree and still remain within the code or bylaws of the body, Gambrill said, noting that she is often the “one-off” vote on the commission.
Echoing Chastain, Gambrill said, however, that the school district review comes down to the conduct of each individual member, and if 100% of the board members aren’t acting up to snuff, the whole board could fail.
For Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, the decision by “certain board members” to call for a review when accreditation is so recently in the past, is “very unfortunate especially if there is a risk of jeopardizing one of the best school systems in the state.”
Lisa Cupid, who chairs the Cobb Board of Commissioners, kept her comments short, saying it would be difficult to weigh in on another board’s affairs.
“I hope that they’re able to work out their differences,” she said.
Commissioners Monique Sheffield and Jerica Richardson did not respond to requests for comment.
Economic concerns come with review
Meanwhile, the local business community has also begun to speak out on the impending school district review.
On Friday afternoon, Cobb Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sharon Mason said the chamber was “very disappointed” that the school district’s accreditation would be under review again so soon.
“School accreditation is vital for our students, businesses, and our community. Accreditation is critical for students competing for the next steps in their academic career including college placement and HOPE scholarships,” Mason said in a statement. “With the long history and continued high achievement standards at Cobb County Schools, this has enabled a strong pipeline of talent for our businesses and has helped us continue to recruit and retain top companies to Cobb County.”
Donna Rowe, vice chair of the Development Authority of Cobb County, said she was shocked when she heard the district’s accrediting agency would be conducting a review.
“One of the most powerful things we have about Cobb County and what draws people to Cobb County, not only to purchase houses but bring their business, is a Class A school system,” Rowe said. “I was shocked to think that any school board member would think that it wasn’t. So don’t know if this is political or actual. ... I firmly believe our school system should be certified, and if it’s not, we’re hurting our children who want to go on to higher education.”
But Kennesaw State University economist Roger Tutterow said it’s too soon to make a determination of what will happen. He did offer, however, that one of the county’s competitive advantages has been its quality of life, which includes “access to good education systems.”
