As of Tuesday, Cobb residents will have to wait until 7 a.m. to use a lawnmower or chainsaw.
The county’s governing board approved several amendments to county code Tuesday, among them a prohibition on the use of loud landscaping equipment between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The Board of Commissioners also approved the creation of “clean zones” during Major League Baseball’s All-Star week this summer, which will be hosted by the Atlanta Braves, and effectively scrapped an ordinance meant to spur redevelopment, which has been used once since it was first adopted 15 years ago.
South Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield suggested further tightening the landscaping proposal, saying such loud equipment could be a nuisance even at 7 a.m.
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said she did not want to approve such a change without giving advance notice to the public, and commissioners ultimately approved the amendment as it was presented to them Tuesday.
The proposed clean zones are meant to “facilitate the safe and orderly movement of vehicular and pedestrian traffic as well as to preserve the aesthetic qualities of areas within unincorporated Cobb County,” according to the adopted code section.
Within those zones, banned activities include:
- selling “counterfeit or infringing merchandise”;
- selling counterfeit or valid tickets to the All-Star game or its related sponsor-approved activities;
- the hosting of any hospitality events or other activities conducted outside;
- setting up temporary signage viewable from public property;
- setting up any temporary structure or inflatable device;
- giving away commercial items;
- sampling or distributing handbills for any commercial purpose;
- the sublicensing of rights of existing vendors or merchants to third parties;
- and engaging in activities requiring a temporary permit or license from the county without first acquiring the necessary permit or license.
The county’s redevelopment ordinance, first adopted in 2005, was intended to promote pedestrian and mixed-use redevelopment in certain parts of the county by waiving or reducing some requirements, such as the number of parking spaces per housing unit and minimum lot sizes and setbacks.
Only one developer has invoked the ordinance during a rezoning application, however. Cobb Community Development Director Jessica Guinn said that suggests the ordinance hasn’t worked as intended.
Commissioners voted to amend the ordinance so that developers could no longer use it during a rezoning application, effective Tuesday.
Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell suggested scrapping the ordinance altogether, but Guinn said staff had proposed keeping it so that people could reference it as the lone project using the ordinance is debated by the county’s Planning Commission and, potentially, the Board of Commissioners.
The single rezoning application using the redevelopment ordinance will likely be heard by the Planning Commission in March. Known as Sprayberry Crossing, the mixed-use project at East Piedmont and Sandy Plains roads would feature a national grocery chain, office space, senior living apartments and townhomes. The development would take the place of a dilapidated shopping center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.