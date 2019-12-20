Lawmakers representing Cobb County have no appetite for changing a law that costs the Cobb County School District an estimated $112 million per year.
Cobb’s senior tax exemption allows Cobb residents 62 and older to avoid all school and school bond taxes. Earlier this year, Cobb school board member Charisse Davis said the exemption is likely abused and loses the school district revenue that could be put to use for additional school projects.
“If this is the hill they want to die on, I say they should grab hold of it,” said state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb. “Go right ahead, because it’s not going to get them anywhere.”
This month, Ehrhart and other state lawmakers representing Cobb County sat down with the Marietta Daily Journal to discuss the upcoming legislative session.
When Davis first raised the issue, Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb — who opposes touching the exemption — explained the process by which it could be changed. It would have to gain the support of four of the six state senators who represent the county, all 15 local representatives, two-thirds of both chambers in the General Assembly and a majority of Cobb voters.
Ehrhart suggested it would be hypocritical for a Democrat to support repealing the exemption.
“If you’re talking about how some of these issues affect women in general, that senior tax exemption is often crucial to support the livelihood of widows I know in my district and across the state,” she said.
Democrats insist they have no desire to repeal the exemption for those who currently enjoy it.
“I see no reason to change the exemption,” said Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, chair of the county’s legislative delegation. “What I do see a need (for) though is for the commissioners to be a little more thoughtful with the process of how they approve senior developments.”
At Tuesday’s zoning hearing, the Cobb Board of Commissioners allowed a senior housing project to move forward over the objections of the county school district, which sent a representative to remind them of the negative impact approving it could have on the district’s finances.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, also favored leaving the exemption alone, with a caveat.
“We don’t touch it for anybody who lives in Cobb County right now,” she said. “But I think there’s room for discussion.”
Anulewicz gave the example of a wealthy individual moving over the Chattahoochee River from Buckhead to Vinings to take advantage of the exemption.
“The senior tax exemption as it’s always been explained to me is, you’ve got seniors who raised their families here, built their homes here, had their lives here, and they have paid into the system, they have paid into a couple of generations of kids,” she said, “and that is very different than someone who is hopping across the river.”
But Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, doesn’t see that as a problem.
“There are a lot of people that move to Cobb County because of our senior tax exemption, and people that age tend to be low demand in terms of county services,” she said. “I think it’s a great thing for Cobb County to have that exemption and I would leave it alone.”
The General Assembly will begin its 2020 session Jan. 13.
