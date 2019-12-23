Some Republican lawmakers are willing to consider legislation regulating companies that use the cancer-causing chemical ethylene oxide if the state Environmental Protection Division isn’t up to the task.
Democrats say it’s already clear the Georgia EPD will need their help.
“The EPD has not pushed back on the (budget) cuts they’ve gotten,” said state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs. “That’s even less oversight that they’ll be able to give.”
State lawmakers representing Cobb County sat down with the Marietta Daily Journal to discuss the upcoming legislative session, including legislation proposed this fall by state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna.
Last month, Allen announced a plan to introduce “a package of bills” during the 2020 legislative session that address the permitting, testing and monitoring of ethylene oxide use in Georgia. The chemical is used at plants around the country to sterilize medical devices. An Illinois-based company, Sterigenics, has run such a plant in the Smyrna area since 1972.
In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency moved ethylene oxide from a list of probable carcinogens to a list of known carcinogens. In 2018, it found an elevated risk of cancer near plants that use ethylene oxide and shared the results with the EPD, which opted not to publicize the information at the time. A report about the elevated risk, published in July by Georgia Health News and WebMD, caused an uproar, with people living near the facility calling for its closure.
Sterigenics’ Smyrna-area facility has been shut down since late August, pending installation of technology that will reduce the ethylene oxide emissions, a third party investigation into its permit and safety requirements and investigations by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and the EPD.
Allen’s legislation would lower the amount of ethylene oxide that companies are allowed to emit into the air; require facilities with a permit to use ethylene oxide to report the release of any accidental, unpermitted releases of ethylene oxide, regardless of the amount, to the Georgia EPD, county governments and local legislative delegations; and require ethylene oxide testing at the exhaust points or stacks of facilities that use the gas, to determine how much is being released into the air at each location.
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick pointed out that the state Department of Public Health has no evidence to date of an elevated cancer rate in the area surrounding Sterigenics’ Smyrna plant.
“Unless it’s maybe giving more teeth to the EPD to do what they need to do, I’m not sure that either of our chambers is going to have enough expertise to effectively deal with it,” she said of the issue. “Whatever they (EPD) need, they need to ask us and we need to give it to them.”
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins agreed, saying “I don’t think the legislature is savvy enough to define what those regulations ought to be.” But, “if (companies) are operating with EPA and EPD approvals and they’re still killing people, then we need to look at that.”
State Rep. Bert Reeves said legislation would be unnecessary if “they (EPD) have the tools in their toolbox to be able to effectively answer these issues and deal with them appropriately.”
But Democrats say the EPD has been hamstrung by state budget cuts and lack of direction and support from the federal government.
President Donald Trump’s administration “doesn’t think the (U.S. EPA) should exist,” said state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, which has led to a “complete devolution of the regulatory structure that everybody’s kind of relied on when it comes to this kind of stuff.”
During the debate over ethylene oxide in Georgia, “the EPD said, ‘This is really EPA’s sphere,’” Jordan said. But the EPA under Trump has ceded some of its responsibility to states, she continued, a responsibility Georgia would struggle to assume given recent budget cuts the governor has asked for.
Wilkerson said he would support legislation requiring Sterigenics to report the release of any accidental, unpermitted releases of ethylene oxide, regardless of the amount. Currently the EPD requires companies to immediately report any unexpected spills or releases of ethylene oxide if they’re more than 10 pounds or if the amount can’t immediately be determined.
State Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, said lobbyists for Sterigenics and the hospitals that rely on its product would likely oppose Allen’s legislation.
But state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, said grassroots opposition to Sterigenics is so strong that it would likely overpower the company’s effort to influence legislation.
“I know grassroots and I know astroturf and this is the real deal,” she said. “I have never seen anything like it in my life, how effectively and efficiently these residents got themselves organized. They are potent, they know who to call, they know what to write, they know what to say, they are doing a tremendous job … I think at the end of the day, I think that’s going to supercede any lobbying efforts.”
(1) comment
We wish that the EPD would apply existing rules effectively but since they are unwilling to do their jobs, we will continue to push for strong legislation to take away the opportunity for these companies to self-regulate. You wouldn't want a restaurant to self-report, why would we want an industry using high hazard, cancer-causing chemicals to do so?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.