The Governor's Office of Highway Safety is warning Halloween motorists that being taken to jail on a DUI charge is going to be a lot scarier than any haunted house if they make the decision to drink and drive.
Law enforcement statewide will be increasing their DUI enforcement on Halloween night because fatal drunk driving crashes have unfortunately become a national tradition for the costumed holiday.
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows 42% of all people killed in traffic crashes on Halloween night from 2013 to 2017 were in crashes that involved a drunk driver. Between 2013 and 2017, there were 158 drunk-driving fatalities on Halloween night, which is classified as Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m the next morning.
Younger drivers are the most at risk even though it is illegal for those under 21 to consume alcohol. In 2017, drivers under the age of 21 had 45% of fatalities in Halloween night drunk driving crashes.
While the latest crash data from the National Traffic Safety Administration shows that the number of traffic fatalities in Georgia in 2018 decreased by 2% compared to 2017, the number of alcohol-related crashes increased. There were 375 people killed in alcohol-impaired crashes last year, which is a 5% increase from the 356 deaths in 2017.
Motorists should plan a safe way home before they go out, arrange for a sober driver, program taxi numbers into one's phone or utilize rideshare apps. Motorists should avoid neighborhood shortcuts and residential streets where trick-or-treaters are likely to be present.
For more information, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.
