As champagne bottles pop across the country in celebration of the start of a new decade, law enforcement across the county warn they’ll be out in force over the New Year’s holiday.
Marietta and Cobb County police departments are urging locals to make a plan before they head out to the bars or even the houses of friends or family to avoid drunk driving.
Of the 269 traffic fatalities that took place in Cobb County from 2013 to 2017, alcohol was the contributing factor in 77, or about 29%, according to the latest crash data from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
There were five fewer Cobb County alcohol-related traffic deaths in 2017 than in 2016, when there were 20, according to the report.
While no one sets out to intentionally drive impaired and hurt anyone, having no plan before drinking is setting yourself up for failure, according to Sgt. Brian Honea, an officer with Marietta’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.
“We understand that many people will be celebrating the new year. We want everyone to enjoy that time, but to do so safely,” he said. “If you are going to consume alcohol, we ask that you plan ahead and designate a safe sober driver or plan to utilize one of the many ride share or taxi companies.”
Honea also stressed the importance of buckling seat belts, leaving plenty of time for travel and eliminating distractions, like the use of a phone, while driving.
Marietta Police Department Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a spokesman for the department, told the MDJ the department displays its “Cop Cab,” painted to look like a taxi on the rear half and a Marietta police vehicle on the front half, to drive the message home.
McPhilamy said a line of text painted on the taxi portion of the Cop Cab reads, “This ride is about $20.” On the police car half of the vehicle, a similar line reads, “This ride is about $10,000.”
The Cop Cab’s hood also displays an itemized list of the price of a DUI, including fines, attorney’s fees, cost of a vehicle impound and insurance increase.
The messages show the importance of making a decision to stay safe before you leave the house, McPhilamy said. Once you’re drinking, he said, that choice is no longer available.
“Make the decision before you touch any alcoholic beverage,” he said. “Take it like any other serious decision you would make — in buying a house, buying a car, renting an apartment. You wouldn’t do any of those things impaired. Why would you risk not having a plan?”
In Cobb County, the police department will have officers out in force in light of the increase in holiday traffic, said Officer Sydney Melton, a spokesperson for the department.
Like in Marietta, Melton said the Cobb County Police Department is urging citizens to plan ahead. She added that if you do choose to drink, “never underestimate the effects of alcohol and assume that you are safe to drive after drinking.”
“It is best to give someone else the keys or stay in place until you are sober and safe to drive,” Melton said.
During the 2018 New Year’s holiday travel period, which was 102-hours long, Georgia State Patrol officers responded to 550 wrecks, resulting in 223 injuries and seven fatalities across the state, according to a news release from the agency.
In addition, troopers and officers issued 6,971 citations, 11,339 warnings, and arrested 368 people for driving under the influence.
