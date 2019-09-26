Cobb County has scrapped its plan to hold this year’s annual commissioners’ retreat 100 miles away in Blairsville, and is now looking for a local venue before the Oct. 2-4 event.
Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce said the decision to bring the retreat in-county was made Wednesday, just a week before its scheduled start.
With so much going on in Cobb at present, commissioners were hesitant to stay in Union County for three days, but didn’t really want to drive back and forth each night either, Boyce told the MDJ Thursday morning, adding that a Cobb venue should be confirmed by Friday.
“There’s a lot of things the commissioners have been telling me, and we decided let’s just make it simple and do it here,” he said.
The retreat will still be held on the same dates, Boyce said, somewhere “in town.”
Commissioners will consider whether to propose a five-year or six-year Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to voters during their upcoming retreat.
The event is aimed at giving commissioners time to focus in-depth on major issues and make key decisions, as well as build strength as a team.
Cobb’s cities are waiting on the commissioners’ decision about how long the next SPLOST will be proposed for, as that impacts their own budgets and project lists.
The commissioners’ retreat is open to the public.
