Today is the last day for small business owners in Cobb County to apply for the Small Business Relief Grants, which will provide up to $40,000 to local businesses who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Although Cobb commissioners approved the more than $50 million in federal aid, SelectCobb, the economic development program born out of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, is administering and managing the grants.
Companies will be judged based on a tiered structure, which considers the number of employees each business had prior to the pandemic, and priority will be given to those who did not receive funding from the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP). Companies have until today, June 26, at 5 p.m. to apply and SelectCobb Chair and Gas South President and CEO Kevin Greiner said all companies who apply by the deadline will be considered. Those who apply can make changes to their applications within 72 hours of submitting; however, if you miss the deadline, there will be no extensions.
For more information and to apply, visit selectcobb.com/grants. You can also listen to the MDJ podcast released on Tuesday, which has more information and answers some questions you might have about the grants and the process.
