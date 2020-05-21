Preorders for the Georgia Grown To Go farmers market will close at noon Friday.
The drive-thru market will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Al Bishop Softball Complex win Cobb, where people will have the opportunity to buy produce directly from some of the state's largest farmers. Those who preorder will save money on the mixed produce boxes for sale.
Boxes of assorted produce will cost $36 if preordered and $40 for those who make their purchase at the market. Those boxes will include zucchini, yellow squash or cabbage, bell pepper, a pint of blueberries, green beans, cucumbers, two pounds of Vidalia onions and four ears of corn.
Shoppers can also buy single-item boxes. A flat of strawberries will cost $25. A flat of blueberries will cost $35. A bushel of green beans will cost $20. A box of four dozen ears of sweet corn will cost $20. A 25-pound box of Georgia peaches will cost $35. A 10-pound case of slow cooked, hand pulled and diced chicken meat will cost $20. And, finally, a five-pound box of Vidalia onions will cost $7.
Shoppers will also have the option of purchasing a box for donation to a local nonprofit as well.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Those who are interested can preorder their food at georgiagrowntogo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.