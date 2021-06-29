A rising senior at Lassiter High School and her father were killed in a car wreck in Dublin, Georgia over the weekend, and her sister and mother severely injured.
The Rountree family was driving home from vacation in Florida Saturday when they were hit head-on by someone driving south in the northbound lane, according to a news report from local television station WMAZ and a post on Caringbridge.org seemingly written by the student’s mother, Erica Rountree.
Elizabeth Rountree, 17, and her father Chris, 53, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WMAZ. Erica Rountree and her daughter Cate were taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon.
According to a fundraiser on Gofundme.com, Erica and Cate Rountree “sustained serious injuries that have put them both in critical condition.” That fundraiser has raised almost $20,000 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for their hospital and funeral costs.
Elizabeth Rountree was a member of Lassiter’s soccer team and a student described by teachers and coaches as “academically motivated with tremendous leadership qualities that we witnessed daily throughout her time at Lassiter,” Principal Chris Richie wrote in a post on the Facebook page of the school’s parent/teacher association.
“Libby will be remembered as a generous young lady whose smile, infectious laughter, and artistic abilities brought happiness to many students and teachers at Lassiter. Libby was well-loved by her peers, coaches, and teachers.”
The wreck occurred around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 441, WMAZ reported, citing Georgia State Patrol. The Rountree’s Volkswagen Jetta swerved to avoid the incoming GMC Sierra truck but was struck on the driver’s side. Both cars came to rest on the east shoulder of the highway. The GMC’s owner was not taken to the hospital.
“Chris did his absolute best to swerve out of the way, but the driver was going so fast there wasn’t time & he took the full impact on the driver’s side & Libby was sitting behind him,” reads the post on Caringbridge.org. “His actions saved Cate’s & my lives without a doubt. He has always been our protector & shield & I don’t know what we’ll do without him.”
The post included a picture of the Rountree family, hand-in-hand, backlit by a setting sun, smiling.
“When we took this picture, Libby said it looked like we were in heaven. Little did we know. I can’t wait to be whole, with them, again.”
Mt. Bethel Church will host an evening prayer for the Rountree family in its upper room from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Gofundme.com post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.