WEST COBB — More than 900 graduates of Lassiter and Pope high schools walked the stage to the delighted shouts — and occasional air horn — of families and friends gathered in the stands at the ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cobb's graduation ceremonies kicked off Monday at McEachern High School's Cantrell Stadium in west Cobb.
At Lassiter's Tuesday evening ceremony, the school's 503-person graduating class boasted numerous all-state musicians and visual artists; two perfect ACT scores, three National Merit Scholarship finalists; 35%, or 175 students, graduating with a 4.0 GPA or better; and several region, area and state athletics championships, according to Principal Chris Richie.
"You've upheld that legacy, you've upheld that academic tradition, that the classes before you have left," Richie told the class in his address.
The principal noted the unprecedented year the seniors experienced, with in-person classes in many cases, he said, being replaced by "in-depth daily studies of your classmates' ceiling fans" in video conferencing classes.
"In spite of your senior year, when you were forced to learn the nuances of Zoom or (Microsoft) Teams ... what I do remember about your class are the relationships, I remember your interaction in the halls, I remember your spirit, I remember the great things that your clubs and you did as individuals to help others in need," he said. "My point is ... that relationships, how you interact with people and the things you do for others is really what matters in your life."
Lassiter salutatorian Malia Trask, who graduated with a 4.741 GPA, told her classmates how she'd come out of her shell through participation in track and cross country, where she said she met her closest friends and "got over the whole insecurity thing."
She told a story about tumbling to the ground during a race because she'd tried to do "the front dance," a jig she said she and her friends made up for when they were leading the pack.
"It ended up less of a dance and more of a tumble, because I faceplanted in the middle of the track in front of the whole team," Trask said, adding that at first she was embarrassed, but then laughed it off with her friends. "I think life's more fun that way. Being confident enough to make fun of your own mistakes and laugh at them relieves a lot of the stress of worrying about what other people are thinking."
Moving forward, she told the class, it's important to be confident and to not worry about little mistakes that won't matter a month from when they happen.
With her address, valedictorian Gloria Wu, who'd earned a 4.768 GPA, encouraged her fellow Trojans to leave past high school reputations and labels behind and "live on our own terms."
"We are individuals. We are not groups. We are not categories or demographics or hobbies," Wu said, noting the importance of heading into the world with open minds. "Best of luck in whatever lies ahead of you, and remember that your life is in your hands. We have overcome, and we will continue to overcome."
She also credited teachers and the class of 2021 with making it through a "weird and chaotic year" dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether the class of 2021 learns from the challenges produced by the pandemic is a decision in their hands, Wu said.
After both ceremonies, families met their newly minted high school graduates in the crowded walkways and campus streets behind the stadium. Some parents, grandparents and siblings met their students with a tearful embrace, while others carried bouquets of flowers and massive helium balloons.
On Wednesday, Pope's 419-person graduating class took its turn at the stadium.
Pope Principal Tom Flugum echoed Richie, harping on the importance of human connections in a happy life and heaping academic, service and leadership praise on his school's seniors, who he said, have qualified for more than $2.5 million in scholarships, include four National Merit Scholarship finalists and boast a nearly 50% rate of students taking advanced placement courses. Pope's athletes, Flugum said, have also reached plenty of playoffs and claimed county and region championships, as well as individual state champions, in "many sports."
"These are all fantastic accomplishments. With all those accomplishments, the greatest is yet to come. You have endured something unique over the last two years. You've been a great example of being able to adapt, showing grit and having a growth mindset in unprecedented times," he said. "In fact, I think a generation from now, you will have a story that will finally trump walking 5 miles to school uphill."
Pope's valedictorian, Madeline Maurer, who earned what Flugum said is the highest GPA in Pope history, 4.845, focused her speech on giving thanks for all the academic, cultural and athletic experiences she was given during her time there.
Salutatorian Gregory Park, with a GPA of 4.786, mixed humor and sentiment in his address.
"I don't think anyone comes to a ceremony to hear the guy who got second place give a speech, so I'll make this short but hopefully sweet," Park said to the crowd's laughter.
Park described his high school experience as "exciting and honestly really weird," and said he expected his class was "glad to be done with it." But, he added, no one could likely say they wouldn't miss Pope at least a little bit.
Pope isn't perfect, he said, but the staff and teachers care and the student pride is "invigorating."
"I'll miss this place. We all will," Park said. "But in the words of, like, literally every graduation speech I found on YouTube, our lives are bigger than high school, and whatever the plans are for the rest of yours, take each step confidently and deliberately, and brave the future knowing that you are more than capable of succeeding, whatever that means to you."
