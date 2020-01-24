The Lady Trojans basketball team recently christened Lassiter High School's new $15.6 million, 3,000-seat gym, construction on which began in 2018.
The Lady Trojans took to the court to face the Walton Lady Raiders after a brief opening ceremony earlier this month.
Lassiter's new gym includes enough seating for the high school's entire student body, plus 1,000 fans, according to district spokeswoman Nan Kiel.
Kiel said the 76,000-square-foot facility also includes two varsity locker rooms for the Lassiter boys and girls basketball and volleyball teams, as well as two locker rooms for the visiting teams and a practice facility for the Trojan wrestling team.
Cobb school board member David Banks said the massive gym is an exciting new addition to the campus.
Banks said he would have liked to see an indoor firing range and storage area for the school's ROTC program, but the addition would have been cost-prohibitive. He said those projects could come later.
Lassiter's gym opening follows the construction of new gyms at Campbell, Walton, North Cobb and Harrison high schools, according to Kiel. The projects have been funded by a voter-approved special 1% sales tax for education, according to Kiel.
She also said Cobb residents can expect to see ribbons cut on several more projects funded by the education sales tax, including the new Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy at Osborne High School; the Clay-Harmony Leland Elementary School in Mableton, which will replace both Clay and Harmony Leland elementary schools; and the Kings Springs Elementary replacement school, which will combine the student bodies of two King Springs locations in Smyrna.
