MACON -- With just over 2:30 left to play in the Class AAAAAA state championship soccer game at Five Star Stadium on the campus of Mercer University, senior Colin Nedblake had a decision to make.
Dalton, the two time defending state champions, were trying to force the issue. The Catamounts were down 2-1 and had pushed all their players up the field. When a shot was blocked, the ball bounded outside to Nedblake. He headed it down the field to himself and then found himself in a 1-on-3 situation.
"There was a moment in my head when I didn't know if I should pass it or go for it," he said.
Nedblake decided to go for it. The senior dribbled through the three defenders and took the final shot of his high school career.
"I buried it," Nedblake said.
The goal was his second of the night and proved to be just the insurance the Trojans needed as they went on to win the game 3-1 and claim the program's first state title since the 1996 season. The victory was the final piece of the reclamation puzzle coach David Penny and assistant coach Sam Hunt took over when they arrived on campus five years ago.
"We came to Lassiter to rebuild the program," Penny said. "We wanted a challenge and the kids bought into the culture. It's huge for them, the community and the program."
However, before Lassiter (19-2) could celebrate, the Trojans found themselves in a usual position in the playoffs -- trailing. Just before the midpoint of the first half, Dalton got on the scoreboard with a goal from Yahir Paez. The senior took a pass from Pablo Castillo, dribbled toward the middle of the field and put a shot in the bottom right corner for a 1-0 lead.
Seven minutes later it looked as if the score would stay that way at the when Dalton goalkeeper Israel Soria went high to catch bounding ball about 10 yards out from goal. But when he came down, he kicked one of Lassiter's players in the back of the leg, and got caught by the official. Soria was given a yellow card and the Trojans were given a penalty kick.
The Catamounts (17-2-3) removed Soria from the game momentarily and sent in Jacob Alvarran to try to stop Max Albertson's attempt, but the Trojans midfielder went low and left to find the back of the net to tie the game 1-1.
It took another 20 minutes before the tie was broken, but just four minutes into the second half, Charlie Alexander started on the left side of the field, dribbled to the other side and then centered the ball back in front of the goal. Nedblake controlled it and put it in the back of the net with the eventual game-winner to give Lassiter its first lead of the game at 2-1.
From that point it was the defense and the fine play in net by goalkeeper James Spurlin. Dalton only had a couple good scoring opportunities in the second half as the defense found ways to keep the ball in the middle of the field over the last 30-plus minutes.
"We watched a ton of film and game planned for it," Penny said. "We just try to stay with what we do best, use our speed, and then find a way to score a few goals."
