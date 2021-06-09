The Georgia Department of Transportation announced two right lanes on I-75 northbound and southbound between Barrett Parkway and Chastain Road will be closed from Saturday evening through early Monday morning.
Lane closures will take place on the approximately 1.7-mile stretch from 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. They are necessitated by a $500,000 bridge preservation project in four locations on the interstate. The project is scheduled for completion late in the summer.
“These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews as they replace bridge joints and apply polymer overlay in bridges throughout the project area,” GDOT announced.
Drivers are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and slow down while traveling through work zones. Real-time information can be found by calling 511, visiting www.511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
