TruckFire.png

The Georgia Department of Transportation released this image of lanes being cleared Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire at the I-285 and I-75 interchange. 

 Georgia Department of Transportation

A tractor-trailer that caught fire caused Interstate 285 westbound lanes to be closed at the interchange with I-75 Thursday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced all lanes have reopened. 

All westbound lanes on I-285 were closed earlier Thursday, as well as the I-75 south exit lane on I-285, GDOT said.

No injuries occurred from the incident, but the Cobb County government had said shortly before 6 a.m. that “possible structural damage means this could be a lengthy closure.”

GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said that harborage inspectors examined the structure and determined there was damage to the column cover, but not to the structural integrity of the column or bridge.

