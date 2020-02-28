Lanes will be closed overnight on Interstate 75 over Ernest W Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw this weekend, according to an advisory from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The lane closures, between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, are part of bridge rehabilitation work costing around $4.3 million.
Weather permitting, one left lane on I-75 southbound will be closed at a time, near the Barrett Parkway exit ramp, while contractors repave the road.
“These closures are needed to perform rehabilitation of the I-75 southbound Bridge over Barrett Parkway,” GDOT said in a press release. “This project will provide rehabilitation of the I-75 northbound and southbound bridges over Barrett Parkway, including bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts, and painting of the superstructures.”
The project is expected to be finished at the end of March.
The state transportation department is also closing lanes on I-285 in Cobb and Fulton counties this weekend, for repair work on the Perimeter.
Lane closures will affect I-285 north and southbound between I-20 and the Chattahoochee River and on I-285 southbound between Washington Street and Roosevelt Highway.
Motorists should expect delays, GDOT said.
“Rolling” lane closures will also be installed throughout the project area for hydro-blasting, the state transportation department said. “As crews complete work in one area, the closures will roll to the next location.”
Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.
