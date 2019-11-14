Landscaping and beautification worth about $120,000 is about to get underway on sections of two main roads in Marietta.
The work will be done simultaneously on a 0.2-mile stretch of South Marietta Parkway between Interstate 75 and Franklin Gateway, as well as the 0.4-mile stretch of Delk Road between Franklin Gateway and I-75.
Both interchanges, separated by five miles along I-75, are in the area of focus for the Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District, which is funding the landscaping project.
The Gateway Marietta CID was formed in 2014 to charge commercial property owners within its boundaries an extra five mills, and use that money to beautify the area and enhance its safety.
This year the district estimated its tax take to be almost $400,000 based on the district’s $77.8 million in assessed property value.
Caroline Whaley said the new landscaping project is estimated to cost $120,000 and will be funded through “revenue generated by the district.”
The work, expected to be completed within the next eight weeks, is an extension of landscaping that has already been done around the I-75 exits at South Marietta Parkway and Delk Road, using “hundreds of thousands” of CID tax dollars, the district’s website states.
Mark Lawson, chairman of the tax district’s board, said the new project will continue the district’s efforts since 2014 in “placemaking and establishing the CID as an attractive area to live, work and play.”
“With tens of thousands of vehicles entering Marietta via Delk Road and South Marietta Parkway each day, this project will help Franklin Gateway in its service as the 'gateway to the city,'" according to a CID news release.
The organization partnered with Winter Design, a Marietta-based landscape architecture and land planning design firm, on the plans for the beautification work, which had to be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Renderings of the plans show trees planted on grass verges along both sides of the road at the two project locations, as well as colorful flowering shrubs and other plantings on the interchanges.
“Upon completion, visitors to the area will be greeted with a fresh entry way as they travel into Gateway Marietta CID,” the district’s news release stated.
