For Georgians who have recently lost their jobs, help is on the way.
State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Monday that people who qualify for unemployment benefits will begin receiving an additional $600 per week, one of the measures of a stimulus package Congress passed at the end of March.
“We will be able to add the additional $600 per week by this time next week,” Butler said Monday evening. “We won’t get all of them all in one day, but that’s when it’s going to start, plus any back weeks they were due.”
The news came during a virtual town hall organized by U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, whose district includes part of Cobb County.
In addition to Butler and Scott, participants in Monday’s town hall included Colleen Kraft, chief medical officer at Emory University Hospital and a member of the Georgia Coronavirus Task Force; Dayna Vidal, a registered nurse certified by the National Association for Healthcare Quality; and Ashley Bell, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Southeast Region.
During the town hall, participants fielded questions from the public. One asked how to get tested if they think they may have the virus.
Kraft said the fastest way to get tested would be by calling 404-71-covid, a line staffed at Emory until “very late evening” that can “direct people to find the best place to get testing.”
Another asked when the coronavirus would likely peak in Georgia.
“If we were on the same timeframe as New York has been — and it's been really, really tough for them out on the East Coast — then we would continue to see some cases climbing," Kraft said. Although there has been a slight flattening of the curve in the state as of late, she continued, “we project that the peak would be within the next two weeks.”
At Emory, Kraft said, “we’ve just seen basically a plateau of our cases, and so we're sort of waiting to see if this surge that’s predicted in the next two weeks is actually going to happen or if some of the measures taken at the county and state level will have made a difference.”
Vidal, the town hall’s other healthcare professional, explained the difference between the coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses she has seen: the sharp decline in some patients.
“We can have a patient that’s in the room and they’re talking and speaking with us and by the end of that shift we are having to perform life saving measures,” she said.
Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its guidance regarding face masks — saying that people should, after all, wear them when leaving one’s home — Kraft said that would not protect them from the virus.
“Wearing a face mask I think when you’re out in public and in general probably won’t make any difference, except it may help others know you’re taking it seriously,” Kraft said.
She urged people not to forget hand and face hygiene: washing one’s hands thoroughly, not touching surfaces you haven’t cleaned and not touching your face.
For those who opt to wear a mask, Vidal urged caution. She said people should wash their hands before adjusting the mask and potentially touching one’s face.
Scott had advice of his own.
“We got some bad actors out there who are taking advantage of this national crisis and trying to trick consumers out of this money,” he said, referring to money many Americans will soon get from the federal government, another component of the stimulus package. “So listen to me carefully. The first thing you need to know: Do not provide any personal information over the phone.”
Anyone who calls saying they can help people get their check should be hung up on, he continued.
“So beware, they’re out there,” Scott said. “The scammers are out there.”
