The Georgia Department of Education recognized a pair of Cobb County elementary schools with its Creative School Arts Integration School of Excellence Award on Monday, recognizing the schools for integrating arts education in all subjects.
LaBelle Elementary School and Powder Springs Elementary School won the recognition of the Department of Education for their accessible arts integration programming.
“We believe the arts are an essential part of a well-rounded education, that they are valuable on their own and that they enhance learning in other subject areas,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release. “This award recognizes schools who are going above and beyond to integrate the arts into their students’ day-to-day learning experience.”
According to the release, LaBelle Elementary School offers art-integrated core content and extracurricular activities. Students at Labelle can learn about theater, photography and other arts through school clubs.
“The human experience expressed through music, dance, theater and visual arts has broadened the scope of collaborative interaction between student and teacher and student and student,” LaBelle wrote in its application for the arts award.
At Powder Springs Elementary School, teachers participate in arts-integration programs to learn about theater, music and more. The school has partnered with outside organizations such as Shakespeare Tavern and Alliance Theater to enhance student learning.
“We are thrilled to be able to recognize these schools for their dedication to providing both high-quality arts integration in all subject areas, and arts education to students,” Georgia Department of Education Fine Arts Manager Jessica Booth said in the release.
