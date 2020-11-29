POWDER SPRINGS — On a brisk fall morning, with blue skies overhead and wet leaves on the ground, joggers and cyclists cruised up and down the Silver Comet Trail outside of Powder Springs. It was a typically serene morning, but for a group of about 40 athletes and volunteers, it was an exceptionally bright day.
On Saturday, the Kyle Pease Foundation conducted its virtual running of the Peachtree Road Race on a 3.1-mile, out and back course. Wheelchair and push-assist athletes joined thousands of other Georgians in remotely running the nation’s most popular 10-kilometer race.
The foundation takes its name from Kyle Pease, who was born with cerebral palsy. His twin brother Brent serves as the organization’s executive director, and is typically Kyle’s partner in marathons, triathlons and other races. Today, however, they split up and ran with separate partners in the first wave of athletes.
Foundation employee Shawna Gray served as the event’s maestro, shepherding racers to the starting line and keeping track of each wave. She also made sure all the participants and volunteers took appropriate precautions for COVID-19. Smaller waves of athletes kept the course spaced out, and runners and spectators alike wore face masks.
Gray also noted that doing a virtual race allowed the Foundation to expand to 21 athletes, rather than the nine the Peachtree allows to qualify.
Starting out, Gray was a volunteer with the organization, but these days, she serves as director of “Development, et cetera.” She began working with the organization as a way to turn the intensely focused mindset of training into something that could help others.
“I wanted to give back,” Gray said. “How do I take all this training time, that’s honestly selfish ‘me time,’ and give back to the community?”
Richard Pease, Kyle and Brent’s father, played resident cheerleader, blowing on a horn as he biked up and down the course in a sky blue jersey. For him, this journey began nearly 10 years ago, when Brent finished his first Iron Man competition. The family was sitting down to a post-race beer when Kyle asked Brent how he was able to finish such a strenuous race — widely considered one of the most challenging in the world.
“Kyle, you do it every day in your wheelchair,” Richard remembered Brent saying. Kyle pushed back, saying that what he really wanted was to be able to cross the finish line and call himself a triathlete.
“And that was the moment of clarity,” Richard said. “Brent just looked at him and said, Let’s figure that out.”
Initially, it was almost impossible for the brothers to find a race in which they could compete. Most races at the time only allowed for self-propelled wheelchairs, and prohibited any assistance. But over time more and more competitions opened up to racers like Brent and Kyle.
As the brothers started competing regularly, Kyle decided he wanted to share the experience with other people in the disabled community. And in 2011, the Kyle Pease Foundation was born.
Today, the foundation works with a local crafter of wheelchair bicycles to make custom push-assist machines. Its athletes regularly compete in local races such as the Publix Half Marathon and, of course, the Peachtree Road Race.
Push assist athletes work in tandem with a runner. It turns the typically solitary sport of running into a team effort. The runner pushes a specially modified carriage, allowing the assisted athlete to lead the way. And the athletes are held to strict time requirements: Gray said to qualify for the Peachtree, teams must complete a 10K race in 44 minutes or less.
Though participant Ricardo Aranda was disappointed Atlanta’s marquee race was canceled this year, nothing dampened his spirits ahead of Saturday's event.
“These folks are just the greatest group of men and women, runners and volunteers, that I’ve ever worked with,” Aranda said. “There would be nowhere else I’d rather be to show how appreciative and thankful I am.”
“I’m really proud of how far we’ve come,” Kyle Pease said just before the race’s start. Like others in the organization, he’s found the COVID-19 pandemic has been an especially challenging time for those in the disabled community.
“We have pivoted our focus to helping our athletes with emergency assistance and things like that … the people that we serve, they love this, so not being able to see them has been difficult,” Kyle said.
But Kyle is the last person to let circumstance get him down. “You know, you gotta do what you gotta do,” he said. Sure enough, about an hour later, he cruised across the finish line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.