On Tuesday afternoon, the Kennesaw State chapter of the United Campus Workers of Georgia urged university President Pamela Whitten to promise there will be no layoffs at KSU. Union members and supporters delivered a petition with their demands to the president’s office in Kennesaw.
The petition, with 260 signatures from KSU workers, students, alumni and other community members says no job cuts are necessary and calls on the university “to make a commitment to no layoffs.” Dr. Heather Pincock, an associate professor of conflict management at KSU and a member of the UCWGA KSU chapter, delivered a printed copy of the petition to Whitten’s office with a group of about five supporters. Whitten was not present to receive the petition in person Tuesday.
In addition to the petition, union members left signs calling for no layoffs in front of Kennesaw Hall.
“We created a visual representation of what the petition was asking,” Pincock said.
Pincock said the petition was crafted in response to a KSU budget cut summary that planned to reduce costs by 14%. The original summary included operational efficiencies, or budget cuts, for University College, Student Affairsand other university departments. Pincock said KSU faculty and staff received the summary of budget cuts from KSU in an email on the morning of May 22.
According to Pincock, the “operational efficiencies” indicated probable layoffs.
Since KSU released the initial budget cut summary on May 22, cuts to the University System of Georgia were reduced from 14% to 11%. The KSU chapter of UCWGA launched the petition for no layoffs on June 16 and delivered a digital copy to President Whitten via email on June 23.
Sara Giordano, another union member, said she is willing to make sacrifices in order to prevent layoffs.
“I’d rather take a few furlough days if it meant saving jobs,” Giordano said in a news release. “To the administration these might just be numbers on a budget sheet, but to us there are our livelihoods and those of our coworkers. We see the impact on real people’s lives.”
Now, the University System of Georgia will not impose furloughs as part of the statewide budget reduction, according to Pincock.
“The state has announced no furloughs, and, while that’s good news for workers, it heightened our worries that cuts would come through layoffs, which we know are not necessary,” Pincock said.
Pincock, like Giordano, would personally accept furloughs to save other jobs. The KSU chapter of the UCWGA is calling for progressive furloughs for workers making more than $65,000, and no furloughs for those earning less than $65,000. The union is also calling for a salary cap at $250,000, Pincock said.
The KSU chapter of the UCWGA said President Whitten had not responded to their petition as of Wednesday morning.
The office of President Whitten did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the MDJ.
