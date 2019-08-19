MARIETTA — Hundreds of Kennesaw State University students in Kennesaw and Marietta flocked to greenspaces at their respective campuses on Monday, the first day of school, to eat cake and see the school's new brand unveiled.
The new brand, which cost about $350,000 to develop, took about a year of "significant" research, including talking to more than 6,800 executives, faculty, staff and others across the university, according to Alice Wheelwright, KSU's associate vice president of strategic communications and marketing.
Wheelwright said the school's rebranding seeks to make the university's message more concise and uniform.
She said the branding campaign centers on the slogan "Find Your Wings," which represents students finding the career skills — their wings — that will carry them through their vocations. The new logo features an overlapping "K" and "S," with wings sprouting from either side, and the slogan "Find Your Wings" sits overhead.
"It was really all about, 'How do we define what the KSU brand stands for?' And I'm really happy to report, I think we've done it," she said.
The new branding campaign includes the launch of commercials, which Wheelwright said will air across multiple media channels, and billboards throughout Georgia, as well as parts of Alabama and Tennessee.
KSU President Pamela Whitten said the university's new marketing material and logo, which will also apply to athletics, better "expresses our goals and values of making this a place where students, who are the center of our universe, find their inspiration, find their passion, find the things that will drive them to move forward to accomplish their hopes and dreams."
Whitten closed her speech by continuing the tradition she began shortly after she took the reins as president last year.
"When I was raising my three kids, we always had a first day of school cake to celebrate the first day of school," she said, adding that last year, the cake ran out at the Marietta campus in 10 minutes. "This year, we have a whole lot more cake, so I guarantee we will not be running out of cake."
Whitten chose two students to help her make the ceremonial first cut, and began serving up slices to droves of waiting students.
The university's president cut a 6-foot-by-3-foot cake at the 11 a.m. celebration in Kennesaw, and a 4-foot-8-inch-by-3-foot cake in Marietta, according to Travis Highfield, a university spokesperson.
Jacob Benton, a junior and marketing major who said he takes classes at both campuses, was pulled in by the festivities at the Marietta campus. Benton said he'd never seen so many students enjoying food and games out on the campus's "K Field."
Benton said he thinks the new marketing campaign will help KSU compete against other major universities in the state. But more importantly, he said, it will mend a rift that some students feel between Marietta and Kennesaw following KSU's consolidation with Southern Polytechnic State University in 2015.
"I definitely felt like there was a disconnect, but I do think that this could potentially bring the two campuses together more," Benton said. "I haven't really been too involved in the student community yet, but this really drew me in. It makes me feel more a part of the community."
