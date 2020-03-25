Kennesaw State University will provide refunds to students for campus services, dining and parking that have been paid through the remainder of the semester, according to the university.
Students will receive $234 if they have paid mandatory fees for campus services that will be discontinued as students finish their semester online since campuses closed because of the virus, KSU announced.
The refund amount represent the costs of the remaining 50 days of the spring semester.
Any student who paid a mandatory parking fee will receive that money back, and any student who purchased an individual parking permit will have remaining balances deposited directly into their student account, the university said.
Additionally, students required to move out of residence halls or students who will no longer have access to dining services will be provided a refund of the remaining balance for the semester.
Only those given special permission have remained on campus, university officials say.
International students who needed to remain on campus were able to apply for an exception to stay for the duration of spring semester, according to Jenny Cotton, executive director of KSU's Housing and Residence Life.
But, Cotton said, student staff such as resident assistants were dismissed with the rest of the residential students.
"We do have full-time professional staff who live on campus and will now serve as the frontline staff for the students who were provided an exception and will remain on campus," she said. "These staff continue to be on call and available 24/7."
University officials say refunds will be posted to student accounts by Friday. The money will be transferred through the normal student refund process. To verify whether they have paid certain fees, students should log into student portal Owl Express, the school's announcement states.
For questions, email the Office of the Bursar at bursars@kennesaw.edu.
