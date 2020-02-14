Kennesaw State University will offer two new degree programs beginning in August after it received approval from the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.
With the approval, the university adds to the more than 100 undergraduate and baccalaureate degree programs in the arts, humanities, social sciences, mathematics, natural sciences and business fields, as well as in architecture, engineering, information systems and nursing.
KSU President Pamela Whitten said the addition of the Master of Science in cybersecurity and a Bachelor of Business Administration in hospitality management show the university is aware of the needs of its students, as well as the state and region workforce.
Kathy Schwaig, KSU's provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, says the two programs will position KSU as a leader in two critical, rapidly growing industries.
“Both the hospitality and cybersecurity industries continue to expand, offering growing opportunities for our graduates. These new programs focus on relevant knowledge that addresses industry demand,” Schwaig said.
In the field of information security, university officials say annual revenues exceed $4.7 billion in the state of Georgia, and a nearly 32% increase in demand for information security analysts is expected over the next eight years.
"The M.S. in Cybersecurity seeks to build on the success of KSU’s Cybersecurity Institute, a collaboration between the College of Computing and Software Engineering, the Coles College of Business and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, by offering this 30-credit hour program, which features threat prevention and response, risk management, and applying the appropriate tools and methodologies to solve real-world problems," a news release from the university states.
Nationwide, the hospitality industry employs approximately 10% of the workforce and is the fifth-largest employer in the Peach State, KSU's release shows.
University officials say Georgia’s universities conferred fewer than 100 degrees in hospitality in 2017, the last year for which labor data was available.
"With the BBA in Hospitality Management, KSU stands at the forefront of bolstering those numbers as well as the state’s hospitality workforce," the release states.
The new degree will be offered through KSU’s Coles College of Business and will require students to complete 400 hours of work experience in addition to the coursework. And to assist in garnering enrollment, one of the largest hotel associations in Georgia has pledged nearly $125,000 in scholarships, according to the university.
