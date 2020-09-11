Flu season does not stop for a pandemic, and Kennesaw State University is acting to ensure students and staff are protected from disease as temperatures drop this fall.
In a news release issued Friday, Kennesaw State University announced it will provide flu shots to the campus community on various occasions in the next two months.
KSU President Pamela Whitten said access to the flu vaccine is especially important this year because of the coronavirus.
“In addition to the safety and sanitation protocols that KSU has already put in place to combat COVID-19, it is critical to provide students, faculty and staff with a safe and convenient way to get a flu vaccine,” Whitten said. “It is an important next step towards doing our part to keep our campus as safe and healthy as possible.”
The university will work with Wellstar Health System to provide flu shots to students. To receive a free flu shot, students must bring their Talon Card to one of the following locations and times:
KSU Marietta Campus
The Green outside Stingers♦
♦ Sept. 16: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
♦ Oct. 9: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
KSU Kennesaw Campus
♦ Campus Green
♦ Sept. 15: 1-3 p.m.
♦ Sept. 23: 1-3 pm.
♦ Oct. 9: 1-3 p.m.
Faculty and staff can receive flu vaccines at the following locations and times:
KSU Marietta Campus
♦ The Green outside Stingers
♦ Sept. 24: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
♦ The Globe
♦ Oct. 8: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
♦ Benefits Fair — Student Center
♦ Oct. 27: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
KSU Kennesaw Campus
♦ Parliament Garden Way Circle
♦ Sept. 15: 2:30-6 p.m.
♦ Sept. 17: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
♦ Oct. 1: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
♦ Town Point Office Complex 2200
♦ Sept. 23: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
♦ Benefits Fair — Student Center
♦ Oct. 16: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
