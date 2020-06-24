Kennesaw State University announced Wednesday that 20,000 students enrolled in summer courses, the most in the school's history.
KSU’s summer enrollment has swelled over the past two years, with this summer's enrollment marking a 14% increase over last year’s and a more than 20% rise from two years ago, according to a news release from the university.
KSU officials credit the higher enrollment to Kennesaw State expanding its summer course offerings, as well as targeted marketing efforts promoting the benefits of taking summer classes. The university also says after COVID-19 forced a full transition to remote learning during the spring semester, thousands of students chose to "continue that momentum" into the summer.
“I am impressed by our students who are enrolled in summer classes, for seeing the current reality of entirely remote learning as an opportunity rather than an obstacle to advance toward their academic goals,” KSU President Pamela Whitten said. “Summer coursework offers benefits such as easier access to high-demand classes and courses offered in a condensed format. During this summer’s unique circumstances, our faculty have shown their commitment to student success by adapting their courses to remote formats.”
Kennesaw State also reports that summer enrollment includes more than 17,000 returning students, a 14% increase in that category from the 2019 summer. More than 2,300 new students — incoming freshmen and transfers — are enrolled this summer, a 13% jump from a year ago.
