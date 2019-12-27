Kennesaw State University has been named among the top 100 colleges and universities in terms of online enrollment, seeing an almost 50% increase in total students enrolled in online coursework since 2015, according to a recent analysis by Inside Higher Ed.
As the only Georgia-based institution listed in the report, Kennesaw State saw nearly 15,000 students enroll in online courses throughout 2018 with 3,900 students enrolled exclusively in online programs, a 5.5% jump from the year prior.
More recent data from fall 2019 shows KSU increased again with close to 5,000 students now enrolled fully online, according to university spokesperson Tammy DeMel. Nationwide, the percentage of enrolled college students who took at least one online course grew to about 35% in that same period, DeMel said.
KSU President Pamela Whitten said the university's inclusion on the report proves KSU is becoming a "premier destination for the brightest students across our state and region."
“This level of sustained growth is made possible by our students' recognizing the immense value and flexibility to be had in the online learning environment," Whitten said in a news release.
KSU offers 21 online master’s degree programs, including six engineering graduate programs, as well as 12 bachelor’s degree programs, four specialist degree programs and two doctoral programs. This year, U.S. News & World Report also ranked KSU in the top 50 for two of its graduate degree programs — business and information technology — and its engineering programs ranked in the top 60.
The university’s online Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Information Technology were recognized as the top online degree programs in the state, and the online engineering graduate degree programs were the only Georgia-based programs to make the 2019 list.
