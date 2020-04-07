Office, school and business closures due to the coronavirus have led to explosive growth in video-conferencing platforms like Zoom, and one local professor says improved meeting security is all in the settings.
In a recent blog post, Zoom founder Eric Yuan reported his company had reached more than 200 million daily users last month, up from 10 million in December. But that rapid increase in use has birthed a new form of online harassment called "Zoombombing," when intruders enter a Zoom conference, use offensive language, hate speech or even show pornography, according to a warning from the FBI.
Andy Green, lecturer of information security and assurance at Kennesaw State University, says while Zoom and other video conferencing services are useful tools in an era of social distancing, they must be used with care.
"These things that we're talking about aren't unique to Zoom. They can happen with any meeting-with-distance solution. It's just that Zoom has become so popular, because it's easy to use," he said.
Zoom's meetings are identified by an auto-generated nine-digit meeting number, and without any extra precautions, Green said "someone who's bored and has a lot of time on their hands can sit there and literally bang away at nine-digit sequences and find active meetings."
In a blog post, Green shared the following security tips:
- Meeting ID: While there is an option to set your own meeting ID, Green recommends allowing Zoom to generate them instead of sticking to one. This makes it more difficult for potential hackers to target your meeting, as the identification will be different every time.
- Meeting password: Green recommends using meeting passwords for every meeting, as all attendees will have to have the password before they can enter the meeting.
- Video: Both meeting hosts and participants should set default video settings to “off," to ensure meeting participants can't share their screen without the host’s permission, Green says. The setting will also ensure hosts don't accidentally share their camera before they're prepared.
- Disable join before host: Under "meeting options," Green said he recommends disabling the join before host option, as the measure will allow the host to start with a “clean room” for better control of the meeting.
- Mute participants upon entry: Enabling this option will ensure meeting attendees can't speak during the meeting unless given permission by the host, Green says.
- Enable waiting room: If there is one setting to use, this is it, according to Green. The option creates a virtual waiting room for attendees to gather in, prior to the meeting beginning. Hosts must manually allow attendees into the meeting one at a time, ensuring that only authorized attendees are present.
- Disable automatic recording of meetings: Green said you can elect to record inside the meeting if needed, so there's no need to automatically record. He said hosts should expressly state in meeting notifications, as well as prior to beginning the recording, if the meeting will be recorded.
John Loud, chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, said he has used Zoom extensively for both his own private security business, Loud Security Systems, as well as chamber meetings and webinars.
He also said he and others have used the tool for social occasions, so that families spread across the country can still visit with each other, celebrate birthdays or even attend weddings.
As for whether he's concerned about the security of the Zoom meeting platform, Loud said the first line of defense and most important step is to be proactive about security settings.
"It's a great tool to utilize during these times," he said. "Just look at your guests and know who you have included."
Loud said while the chamber does not use the password setting for its virtual meetings, it does enable waiting rooms, turn off default audio and video usage and take other security measures that allow proper screening of attendees.
The chairman said the chamber is inviting the public to register for weekly leadership and business webinars. Each meeting allows up to 500 registered users to join free, without having to be a chamber member.
Loud said the meetings serve as guidance to help businesses and individuals get through the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus. He said local chambers of commerce and business associations have the ability to connect the business, financial and nonprofit leaders with the citizens who are looking for that guidance.
"We're identifying the community challenges, we're identifying community resources and we're trying to put that information together to help everybody make the decisions (that are) best for them, their company, their employees and how they get through to the other side," he said, adding that Zoom has been an effective way to do that.
Links to register for the chamber's webinars can be found at cobbchamber.org.
