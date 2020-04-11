Kennesaw State University President Pamela Whitten has asked the Board of Regents to approve a new integrated health Bachelor of Science degree at the university.
If approved at the Board of Regents' meeting this week, the 120-credit-hour program would be added to the university's list of more than 150 undergraduate and graduate degrees effective April 14, according to proposal documents.
University officials say the integrated health major curriculum would establish a "strong core knowledge of health and disease prevention," as well as oversight of health services.
One new faculty member would be hired during year one of the program, and two additional faculty would be reassigned to teach integrated health courses, according to KSU's proposal. There would be no new or renovated space required for the new degree.
Officials say the degree would also be open to any student upon matriculation to the university, with full- or part-time study offered. Classes would be delivered in person or in an online and in-person hybrid.
KSU's proposal cites U.S. Department of Labor statistics that predict a continued national demand for health care services and labor between 2021 and 2026, with a projected growth at about 18%, compared to all other occupations at 6%.
The university also says nearly a quarter of all health care jobs require a bachelor's degree.
KSU's Wellstar School of Nursing typically has more than 1,000 applicants each year for the 256 openings in the program, and more than 30% of applicants who do make it in leave by transfer or withdraw totally from the University System of Georgia, according to KSU's degree proposal.
"Many of these high-quality students would prefer to stay at KSU and continue to pursue a health-related career," the documents show.
Four USG institutions offer degree programs in the health sciences, and three of the four — Clayton State University, Georgia Southern University and Coastal College of Georgia — have programs similar to KSU's proposal. Those programs have reported rapid increases in enrollment, the documents show.
The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet on April 14, with a time to be announced on Friday, according to a spokesman for the USG.
