Kennesaw State University President Pamela Whitten spoke with the MDJ on Wednesday to discuss how the coronavirus and the university's all-online coursework are impacting the school. This Q&A has been edited for length.
MDJ: Public K-12 schools are dealing with how to help students who don’t have access to a computer or reliable internet get online and access digital resources. How much of a challenge is that at the college level and what is KSU doing to address that problem?
KSU President Pamela Whitten: It's ... certainly top of mind when you're transitioning the entire learning experience to remote learning, which is primarily online, of course for your students. ...
First of all, Kennesaw State has had a very robust online educational component for a number of years. And so we have a very strong infrastructure in place. ... But we also began pretty aggressively pretty early on planning in case this was something that was ... going to happen ... By January and certainly into February, we were already having our IT folks look at our infrastructure and places it would need to be shored up (and) services we would need to provide if the university were going to need to transition to remote learning in part or in whole. ... So when the decision was made, we had already been basically in plan mode for many, many weeks in relation to this. And we did find from a service perspective, there were a number of things we needed to do, frankly, for faculty, staff and for students.
If we're looking at the student perspective, we did a range of things. ... We expanded virtual desktops, so that KSU students could log into a KSU computer lab from home and access the software that they needed for a wide range of classes. ... We expanded service desk support ... and offered more hours right away and in the first week or two of moving to remote learning that was very, very busy. ...
(We) really promoted and supported web conferencing, like Teams and Collaborate to help those who wanted to continue synchronous instruction as well. We did one-on-one and group technology training for students and faculty and staff, all kinds of online video tutorials. We released additional tools for students to use software at home, like Adobe Creative Cloud, for example. We provided laptops and hotspots for faculty and staff to take home that needed a little more technology at home to support what they needed to actually do. We built a student engagement dashboard to provide visibility into student engagement and trends. ...
But we still have a small number of students that just don't have the technology, and so we do have two labs — one on our Kennesaw and one on our Marietta campus — that are available for students that just do not have (internet) access to come in (and finish the semester). And of course, they're very protected. There's great distance between each system and everything is cleaned.
Q: Are you concerned at all about the academic rigor of online courses? Are professors being more lax with grading?
A: I feel actually very confident that our students are going to get really a rigorous education this way. And of course, we had about 60% of the semester done prior to just switching over to this. But the way it worked out, because of the planning that we had done, we were ready to launch pretty quickly. So we did not have a multi-week lag where students didn't have exposure to their classes.
So once the decision was made (to remain online for the rest of the semester), the following Wednesday, we resumed our courses. And so there just wasn't a big time disparity between. So students and faculty were able to keep the continuity going, if you will, of the coursework, and everybody kind of figured out how to move forward.
And as I've said repeatedly, there is no one-size-fits-all. This is remote learning. ... These were not courses that were designed from day one to be delivered online. These were courses designed to be delivered traditionally or in person that faculty had to figure out how to provide access to remotely. And that has meant a million different things. It has meant taped lectures with chats or exercises due. It's meant synchronous lectures, where everybody comes on at the same time and gets a lecture and participates. ... It's meant some students have the opportunity to go to something in real time or choose to do it by watching a lecture or do both.
There's as many different approaches as there are classes. And because of that flexibility and because of a faculty who literally rolled their sleeves up and got right to it, I feel very comfortable that the students are going to get the rigor, frankly, that they deserve and that they need to move on either to their next level of coursework or to the profession that they choose.
Q: Have there been many technical difficulties reported or have you heard that classes have transitioned relatively smoothly at such a rapid pace?
A: I think the transition exceeded all of our expectations, to be very honest with you. Don't forget, the whole country was doing this at the same time. And so, from a technical perspective, the small number of issues that we ran into really didn't have anything to do with the university, they were more that the whole country was on Collaborate or Teams at the same time. So there might be some bandwidth or latency issues that have nothing to do with the university. It was just the country trying to transform itself to being online and even in that case, they were really minimal.
Honestly I think the biggest challenge or the bigger challenge in the transition was really just faculty members and students figuring out the new optimal ways to communicate with one another. ... What's the best way to reach someone? How do you help students understand what's needed without over-communicating and over-burdening them with too many emails, but you wanted to get it right and make sure they knew what was going on? So I think the biggest challenge just in the initial days, was everybody figuring out, 'What is this new normal of interacting and taking classes that way?' And I think, all in all, it's really gone very smoothly.
Q: What do you think the largest challenge has been for KSU during the coronavirus spread and how is the university dealing with that challenge?
A: I think the first several weeks everyone had their head down to pivot very quickly, and so we saw an incredible group of faculty throughout all the colleges become creative and innovative and not look back but look forward in recognizing they needed to serve students. And we saw an infrastructure of staff that were all-hands-on-deck to help prevent any confusion or to make sure they were taken care of ... in a time that was uncertain. ... And we saw a leadership team that was working day and night to resolve all those issues that needed to be addressed very quickly, in terms of resources needed and support needed and how you logistically moved thousands of students safely off of a campus and how you dealt with ensuring that issues like fees could be refunded very, very quickly to students who, in many cases were losing their jobs and every dollar counted, and we needed to take care of them.
So the first days and weeks were really filled with a great deal of activity in that transition. And I would say there are still a few outstanding issues, but in general, we've kind of moved to the next time period of this evolution, if you will, and that's kind of a management of life as we know it now. And that's really a different kind of challenge for the university now.
I would say our biggest challenge now is really more related to making sure our students still feel connected and engaged. The vast majority of them picked Kennesaw State because they wanted the experience of this university. And so it's up to us to figure out ways to help them maintain that feeling of being engaged and connected, while working through a really challenging time. This is not normal for anybody. And if you're a young adult kind of pivoting at this point, we want to make sure they also know that, first and foremost, we want their experience at Kennesaw State to be great, certainly in the classroom, but also outside the classroom as well.
Q: Who is allowed on campus during the closures and what is KSU doing to enforce the campus closures? If someone pulled up in their car, for example, would they be asked to leave?
A: We have about 5,200 students living on campus, and we had an extremely coordinated organized process of moving them off of campus, so that there was no interaction, and we practiced very safe procedures. And that went very, very smoothly over the course of a week. We did allow some students to stay ... we had a special appeal process. And there are a handful of students that are either international, or frankly, they have no home to go to — people forget that sometimes. And so we have I would say approximately 250 students remaining in our residence halls over this time period, and of course they are keeping safely distant from each other, etc.
But that certainly means we have some housing staff here still to take care of them. We still have a bare bones dining staff, because we need to provide them with meals. And there are a couple of other areas across the campus where we need bare bones, staff, but it's very, very lean. I think we're at about 98% have our workforce now — it might be a little more than that — is actually totally off campus and working remotely at this point. So it certainly, if you walk around our campuses, is very quiet. All the buildings are locked down at this point and if a faculty needs to get in to get something for a course, they certainly could. But ... the campuses for all intents and purposes are very, very quiet. … Truly, you walk across both campuses, and you are hard-pressed to see someone. ...
But on a pretty day, I have seen people throwing a football on the green in the afternoon, for example, or I've seen places where some people are taking walks with their small children. It's just very, very rare, and (in) open spaces, as long as they're practicing social distancing, we certainly aren't going to ask them to leave the campus. But ... we haven't had a problem with any kinds of crowds at all. …
And it's beautiful right now, of course, everything is blooming, and it's kind of at its peak. And I'm so happy that everyone is really practicing and taking very seriously the requests from our local and state officials for staying home and socially distancing. But I will also tell you I miss our students more than I ever dreamed possible.
Q: In your opinion, how will the impact of the coronavirus have changed the upcoming academic year (fall 2020) at KSU and in higher education?
A: I think it's a great question. I think that we are right in the middle of dealing with this, and we probably need a little more experience and introspection to understand any type of long-term impacts that this will have on higher education.
Having said that, we have, as a university system, announced that all of our summer teaching will be remote and online. ... Now that doesn't necessarily mean that there'll be nothing available on campuses. We'll have to watch and see as things begin to open up across Georgia and across the country and there might be the opportunity for things to start to happen on campuses ... certainly ... into July, when that would be the case.
We are very hopeful and we are planning for normal activities in the fall semester. And that would of course entail the normal mix of students being able to be on campus. And we are anticipating that that will be the case. As long as everything's OK in the country and everything is safe, that is our plan. However ... we're always looking forward and planning for alternative needs. And so we will be ready if some part of the fall semester needs to be adjusted to address this virus that there are changes in the fall. So we're making plans for it. But we are planning on the fall semester being a traditional happy campus environment.
Q: Does the waiving of SAT/ACT requirements for students who are applying for summer and fall courses, as well as the more flexible graduation requirements for high school seniors, concern you at all? For example, do you worry that incoming students may not be properly prepared for college?
A: I'm actually fairly confident that we're going to see an incoming freshman class that's really well-prepared. ... We still have a minimum high school GPA requirement that is being maintained (for admission), so there still needs to be evidence that students performed at a satisfactory level in high school. And we know from research that's been done that typically the best predictor of how people perform in college is how well they did in high school.
Q: What is your message to KSU Owls in this time of uncertainty?
A: I would say two things. First of all, I would like to say ... just as a kind of a general comment ... that in this way that students have had to pivot and be educated, there certainly are some challenges. ... It's not necessarily what they signed up for, and they're having to pivot on a dime and attend college in a way that they did not anticipate and expect. And it's change, and it can be frustrating for students all over the country.
But having said that, I'm actually pretty optimistic that down the road — five, 10, 20 years — we're going to see a generation of students that went through college and demonstrated success in a really challenging time. Through this experience, they're learning flexibility, they're learning to adapt, they're learning to be problem solvers in ways that I think will serve them well, but frankly, will serve society well as they become the leaders in their various chosen (professions). So I think, in the long term, this experience for college students today will translate into something very positive in terms of their ability to succeed later in life as well.
In terms of Kennesaw State, I would just again reiterate the commitment we have to providing the best possible educational experience for our students. And that commitment does not waver. And so we are as committed as ever to ensuring that they have the classes that they need to graduate in a timely way. We want every student to be successful in this, and that we will make sure that we keep a quality and a rigor to the education so that they are well-prepared as they move beyond college as well.
And we're still Kennesaw State. We're still a wonderful university with just tremendously talented students, including the one who's talking to me right now, that go on to really do wonderful things in a place where faculty and staff always put students first, because they in this day or any other day will remain the center of our universe.
