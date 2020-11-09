Kennesaw State University is expanding opportunities for students, its research capabilities and its influence in the region, President Pamela Whitten told business leaders Monday. Its growth has continued even amid financial and other challenges due to the pandemic.
“There may be a pandemic, but the university's upward trajectory continues,” Whitten said during her "State of KSU" talk at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s Marquee Monday event, which was held at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
Among KSU’s accomplishments since Whitten started in 2018 was seeing the university named a high research activity or R2 institution by Carnegie Classifications a little over a year ago. Since then, Whitten has had three main goals to be the best R2 institution in the country, she said: always putting students first, advancing the university’s research mission and continuing partnerships with the local area and the region.
This fall, KSU enrolled its largest freshman class on record, with nearly 8,300. The university’s total enrollment is 41,188, the second highest in the state, Whitten said. The institution with the largest number of students in the state is Georgia State University, which reported over 54,000 this fall.
"We are technically the second largest university in the state in terms of enrollment. I suspect we're the largest in terms of baccalaureate awarding universities, as well," she said. "Much of this is in part due to tremendous growth in our freshman class. It is not an accident."
Last year, the university hired a net 100 new faculty members, and also added new positions for staff that work directly with students, Whitten said.
Earlier this year, KSU broke ground on a 144,000 square foot academic learning center at the Kennesaw campus, and will soon break ground on a new residence hall there. The university is renovating existing student housing at the Marietta campus.
Whitten applauded the university’s growth as a research institution.
“We already have some wonderful research institutions in the state of Georgia, and they’ll continue to do very important work, but we are the university that seeks primarily to do research that has an applied bent," she said.
Recent research accomplishments include a three-year National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant awarded to Martin Hudson to study genetics in neurological disorders like schizophrenia and autism and another three-year NIH grant to Ebony Glover to study biological factors behind the heightened risk for PTSD in women.
Whitten said that, last fiscal year, the university had an estimated economic impact of $1.6 billion on the regional economy.
Because of state revenue losses, KSU lost 10.8% of its budget in state funding cuts, the university president said. She said she and other leaders worked hard to make sure those cuts wouldn’t be felt by students.
The fall semester only has two weeks remaining — students finish just before Thanksgiving. Jan. 11 kicks off the spring semester when KSU will be “dramatically increasing” in-person instruction, Whitten said.
In May, at the culmination of the spring semester, the university plans to celebrate the new graduates as well as host graduations for spring, summer and winter 2020 in “the home daddy of all graduation ceremonies,” Whitten said.
Also at the chamber's Monday luncheon, Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, adjutant general of the Georgia Department of Defense, praised Georgia National Guard soldiers and airmen, some of whom had recently finished a tour in Afghanistan, worked during the pandemic to support healthcare workers at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, hospitals and more early in the pandemic.
Guard members also helped transport over 210 million pounds of food to Georgians facing hunger. Later in the summer, when protests were occurring across the country, they helped protect Atlanta and turned a “riot” into a “peaceful expression,” Carden said. He recognized veterans in attendance and urged attendees to honor veterans this Veterans Day, which is Wednesday, especially those that served in the Vietnam War.
