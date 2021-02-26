KENNESAW — With the snip of four gold-plated (and disinfected) sets of scissors, Kennesaw State University unveiled a new food pantry for its most vulnerable students on Friday.
Partnering with Kroger, which donated $50,000 for the effort, the university’s Campus Awareness, Resource and Empowerment (CARE) program moved its food distribution program out of an old storage room and into a space with aisles of staples, affectionately called a “mini Kroger.”
KSU student Phoebe Sanders spoke to the impact of the program before the ribbon cutting. Prior to the pandemic, she worked three jobs, suffering from food insecurity at a time when “a granola bar could be a meal” for her. KSU CARE not only coordinated food pickups for Sanders, but presented her with a new laptop on her birthday.
“Since becoming a CARE student, I know I can walk into the pantry and not have to feel ashamed, or less than,” Sanders said.
While the food pantry is open to all students, CARE focuses on students who have been or are homeless, in foster care, or lacking reliable access to food. The new food pantry operates like a grocery store, in which students will be able to get a certain amount of food (determined based on need) free of charge.
CARE’s director, Marcy Stidum, said CARE distributes around 11,000 pounds of food each year to over 500 students, though she believes numbers have been higher during the pandemic.
“(The reaction) has been so positive … the students who have been with us in our former spaces are really surprised when they come in our newest space. It feels like they’re in a grocery store, and that’s such a big benefit,” Stidum said. “When you’re struggling, a lot of things come with it. Trauma can come, shame can come, but to walk into a space that is special and dignified, it shows that the people who are running the store, as well as you as a shopper—you’re worth it, it’s an investment … My whole goal is always to support the dignity and worth of people, and what we have now completely does that.”
Lydia Shipp is a graduate student in the university’s social work program, and works as a case manager in the CARE office. She said the new food pantry is just as rewarding for her as it is for the students who use it.
“Seeing a need be met, it’s super rewarding here. And physically seeing someone come to me saying, ‘I can’t buy groceries this month,’ and being able to just give them that. Especially from COVID-19 and where we’re at in the world … it’s an added element just to help,” Shipp said.
The most important change in the new facility is its increased capacity and variety of options, said Carrie Olsen, program coordinator for CARE.
“The biggest thing has been, in the past, we’ve had to turn down donations, because we didn’t have the space for it. So we had to say no to people, either for refrigerated and frozen food, because we didn’t have the capacity to hold that,” Olsen said.
“We haven’t been able to offer all of those choices to our students. And so this makes it more they get what they want … and it doesn’t feel as much like charity. It just feels like they’re shopping.”
