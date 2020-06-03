Next week will begin a gradual return to campus for certain members of the Kennesaw State University community.
Kathy Schwaig, KSU's provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, outlined the university's approach in an emailed letter to faculty and staff on Monday. She said the return to campus will fall in line with guidance from the University System of Georgia, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health.
Since all classes will be online this summer, a decision made in recent months because of continuing caution around COVID-19, Schwaig said the primary focus will be slowly returning staff to campus in multiple phases beginning around June 10.
"Deans and supervisors will be working with each of our staff members to provide them with specific information related to their return. A staggered approach affords each college and supervisor the ability to bring our staff back to campus in a manner that emphasizes safety and social distancing while allowing for adjustments and corrections as needed," her letter says. "The university has been hard at work developing practices and protocols designed to keep everyone safe as they slowly return to campus. In the coming days, these guidelines and other available resources will be shared with the campus community."
While the focus will be on bringing staff back over the summer months, Schwaig said faculty are "welcome to return to their office if needed."
She said any faculty who needs access to their office or labs over the summer should use their access keycards, as buildings will not yet be open to the public.
University officials say a "Health and Safety Return to Campus Guide" will also be released this week.
Schwaig encouraged faculty and staff to read health and safety guidelines that they will all be expected to follow, and said the university's vice president for research, Phaedra Corso, has worked with several deans, associate deans for research, and the office of research compliance to create a document called, "Guidelines for Resuming Research – June 2020." She said that document provides important policies and procedures for resuming research activity on campus this summer.
Schwaig's letter also gives a glimpse into planning for the fall semester. She said several faculty have already asked what steps they can take to request accommodation due to COVID-19, allowing them to teach online during the fall.
To make that request, she said, faculty members must email return2campus@kennesaw.edu to request an accommodation form.
She said the university needs the information as soon as possible, and the deadline for submittal is June 10.
Meanwhile, university officials say KSU has also created a series of online training sessions to help its faculty become more proficient in online forms of instruction.
Signup for the summer training sessions is available at techenhancedlearning.kennesaw.edu.
