Kennesaw State University is offering to its students, faculty and staff incentives for getting vaccinated, as university leadership attempts to boost the number of KSU stakeholders getting the COVID-19 shot.
Though KSU has not implemented a mask mandate for students and staff, nor any vaccination requirements, the school's policy is that both are "strongly encouraged."
In an email to the KSU community on Monday, interim President Kathy Schwaig said "it has been a welcome change to finally see the campuses come to life again," but stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, calling the vaccine "the most important weapon we have against the virus," and the reason students and staff are back together in person.
"I cannot stress enough how important it is for everyone to get vaccinated," Schwaig said in her email. "The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s formal approval this week of the Pfizer vaccine provides confidence in the effectiveness of the treatment and helps to address any hesitancy individuals may have had to receive the vaccine."
But in case students or staff needed a little more encouragement, KSU has sweetened the deal.
Each week, Student Health Services selects one student and one faculty or staff member who are fully vaccinated to win prizes including a $100 gift card to the KSU Bookstore, $100 in credit to be spent at eateries on campus, $100 in KCash (KCash works like an on-campus debit card), free student parking permits for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters and a $100 Amazon gift card.
Plus, students, faculty and staff who walk into one of the three clinics on KSU's campuses are eligible to receive $50 in KCash and a free "Protect the Nest" t-shirt, according to the university's website. That incentive is limited by supply.
The clinics' walk-in hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Schwaig reminded the KSU community to "remain vigilant" in efforts keep the campuses safe and protect each other, including by taking small measures such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing. And she closed her email with a plea:
"Please get vaccinated, please mask up, and help us Protect the Nest."
While she said the university could not provide a percentage of the campus population that has been vaccinated, "due to the range of health care providers, pharmacies and other entities that are able to provide individuals with the COVID-19 vaccine," KSU spokeswoman Tammy DeMel did say that since being designated a vaccine distribution site in January, KSU has administered more than 16,000 doses.
The university reported 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27. Thirteen cases were among faculty and staff, while 176 were students. Classes began for the fall semester on Aug. 16.
