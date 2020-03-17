Kennesaw State University will be implementing a new directive from the University System of Georgia to complete the Spring 2020 semester through remote learning programs.
No classes will be held in person on any of KSU’s campuses for the remainder of the semester.
Rather, remote learning for KSU students begins March 18 and will continue for the remainder of the semester.
Residence halls at KSU are closed to students with very few exceptions provided. Only students unable to return home or who cannot find alternative housing will be considered to remain on campus.
University housing will contact students directly to schedule appointments for individuals to return to campus to retrieve personal belongings. Students will not be allowed to return to campus until permission is provided by the university.
USG will be providing guidance to campuses on refunds for housing, dining and other services. Students should wait for KSU to contact them.
All USG institutions will remain open but will operate with minimal staffing on campus to ensure the continuity of critical services.
